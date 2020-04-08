Blesson Roy Gets "In Tune With the Moon" (premiere)
Terry Borden was a member of slowcore pioneers Idaho and a member of Pete Yorn's band. Now he readies the debut of Blesson Roy and shares "In Tune With the Moon".
Blesson Roy is the latest project from former Pete Yorn band member Terry Borden. A child of the 1970s, whose love of AM pop radio has served him well throughout his career, he was also a key element of slowcore pioneers Idaho. The debut Blesson Roy EP, Time Is a Crime, releases on 8 May via Slow Start Records.
The first single, "In Tune With the Moon", is dramatic without melodramatic, stark without being pretentious as it bathes its listener in a gorgeous, lush arrangement that recalls the full majesty of Jeff Buckley and '90s Britpop without being derivative or dated. In some ways, Blesson Roy may be setting the pace for a new sound in a new decade.
"This track intertwines the honest love for another person with the invisible clarity of the moon's power over the tides and the sun's reflection", says Borden. "This power extends everywhere silently, and connects to our true nature in a way that inspires honest loving actions for another, or a song, perhaps."