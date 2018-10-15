Blonde Roses Refuse to Go Quietly on "Hush Now" (premiere)
New single finds New Orleans band Blonde Roses matching their Southern blues meets rock and roll sound with a bold, powerful sense of drama.
Like a stubborn mist refusing to lift "Hush Now" begins in shadowy, brooding fashion with clean, chiming guitar notes that acknowledge their Louisiana blues roots. As the clouds slowly dissipate the music gradually begins its ascent as palm muted guitar riffs and a steady drumbeat, mingle with somber piano notes.
With that, a flurry of drums and tumbling guitars provide the spark for frontwoman Molly's voice to launch itself skywards through the now clear skies and into the heavens. The bold, dynamic switch in the music echoes that of Molly's vocals. Initially, nakedly raw, her voice soon hardens, displaying a granite-like fortitude. It's wholly reflective of the subject matter that sees Molly swing from a desire to build a protective cocoon for herself to wanting to stand up and fight, as she explains.
"'Hush Now' is about the loss of innocence and naivety and, in a way, how absolutely terrifying that can be. You realize at a certain point that you're growing up in a world that's really broken and, in that moment, you feel a certain kind of weight come down on you that you've never felt before. It's a conversation between your present self and your inner child - a tug and pull between wanting to protect whatever naivety that remains while also realizing that you have to look outside of yourself and open your eyes to the injustice happening in the world around you."
Both the music and accompanying video evoke an almost gothic sense of the dramatic with the visuals vividly evoking the switch from innocent and naive to strong and purposeful.