Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Blue Canopy Say Goodbye to New York, Hello to Portland With "656" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
03 Mar 2020
Photo: Bea Helman

Former Modern Rivals member Alex Schiff recruits former bandmates for Blue Canopy's "656", which is filled with childlike wonder and bright-eyed instrumentation.

Mild Anxiety is the debut EP from Portland, Oregon multi-instrumentalist Alex Schiff, who performs as Blue Canopy. Co-produced by Patrick J. Smith (A Beacon School, Modern Rivals), the collection arrives on 17 April.

Formerly of the band Modern Rivals, Schiff recruited four of his former bandmates for the track "656", which serves as the official end of a relationship forged during the musician's youth in New York City. Filled with childlike wonder and bright-eyed instrumentation that could just as easily be a symphony as a rock band, "656" sets the stage for the rest of the EP, suggesting that Schiff's future as Blue Canopy is as bright as he could hope for.

shoegaze pop chamber pop modern rivals premiere blue canopy
Music
Books
Film
Recent
Reviews
Features
PM Picks
Pop Ten

© 1999-2020 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independently owned and operated.