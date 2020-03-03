Blue Canopy Say Goodbye to New York, Hello to Portland With "656" (premiere)
Former Modern Rivals member Alex Schiff recruits former bandmates for Blue Canopy's "656", which is filled with childlike wonder and bright-eyed instrumentation.
Mild Anxiety is the debut EP from Portland, Oregon multi-instrumentalist Alex Schiff, who performs as Blue Canopy. Co-produced by Patrick J. Smith (A Beacon School, Modern Rivals), the collection arrives on 17 April.
Formerly of the band Modern Rivals, Schiff recruited four of his former bandmates for the track "656", which serves as the official end of a relationship forged during the musician's youth in New York City. Filled with childlike wonder and bright-eyed instrumentation that could just as easily be a symphony as a rock band, "656" sets the stage for the rest of the EP, suggesting that Schiff's future as Blue Canopy is as bright as he could hope for.