The Blues and Greys Send Out a Swirling, Poppy "Mayday" (premiere)
California electro-rockers, the Blues and Greys share "Mayday", a smart, thoughtful single, that draws on sunny SoCal vibes and darker European undercurrents.
Santa Barbara, California's the Blues and Greys will release the single "Mayday" on 20 May. The track spotlights the group's wide range of musical sensibilities, from indie pop to weighty electronic-driven sounds.
"Mayday" ultimately imagines the driving rhythms of classic Motown blending with the sunny SoCal sounds of the early 2000s. Throw in dashes of Europop from the same era and that's a decent approximation of what the Blues and Greys achieve here. It's not quite anthemic but it is empowering.
Lead vocalist Lindsey Waldon says, "I wanted 'Mayday' to touch on the difficulties of cultivating healthy relationships in your young adulthood. A lot of times relationships would fall apart over bad communication, dishonesty, and lack of trust. It seemed like a common theme while navigating life in my mid-20s. Things would feel really good with a person one second and then the next it would all be one big beautiful lie."