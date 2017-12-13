Bodies Be Rivers - "Cosmic Overload" (audio) (premiere)
In their captivating new single, Bodies Be Rivers blur the lines between cutting-edge indie rock and shimmery dream pop.
Bodies Be Rivers began as a project between Lauren Smith and Thomas Stephanos, melding her songwriting chops with his exemplary guitar. Three years following their inception and the duo is now a full-fledged quintet that also features Summer Stephanos, Jason Lawrence, and Matt Moon. They've expanded sonically, too, with a healing sound accentuated by an ethereal blend of dreamy instrumentation and seraphic vocals.
Smith and Summer Stephanos' harmonious duet is at the center of the band's newest single, "Cosmic Overload". The song is a slow-builder, adding layer upon layer unto itself without missing an ounce of the grace that it begins with. The last minute or so of the tune sees it evolve into a smudgy electronic paradise with prevalent bass synth, drums, and windswept guitar riffs.
"Cosmic Overload" is the second single from off of Bodies Be Rivers' upcoming debut LP, Things I'll Tell You When I'm Older. The record is currently set to be released sometime during the winter of 2018.