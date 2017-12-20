Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The Breaking Pattern - "Shadow of the Moon" (video) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
8h
Photo: Sebastion Vargas

The rising Arizona emo group capture the picturesque beauty of their state's natural landscapes as a story of love-struck fantasy unfolds.

When it comes to the emo revival, few might suspect it would have its roots planted in the desert. Thanks to the efforts of Phoenix's the Breaking Pattern, though, that just might come to be the case. All of the flavors of the original recipe movement are there with them, from sinewy, reflective lyricism, to unbridled vocal deliveries, and ambient, guitar-driven arrangements to propel their sound forward.

In just a couple of short years, the band, fronted by Derek Hackman, built an impressive grassroots following both throughout Arizona and social media has brought them the attention of several prolific names in the pop-rock scene. Their newest effort, an EP by the name of ...and Suddenly Nothing Becomes Everything, was produced by Arizona up-and-comer Hiram Hernandez, mixed by Justin Hergett (Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas), and mastered by Joe LaPorta (Imagine Dragons, X-Ambassadors).

While they now seem to have everything they need to start their ascent towards bigger stages countrywide, the Breaking Pattern aren't forgetting their Arizona roots. As much is noticeable in their latest music video, an accompaniment for ...and Suddenly Nothing Becomes Everything's "Shadow of the Moon". In it, the band performs out amongst the picturesque beauty of their state's natural landscapes while a story unfolds.

Hackman says, "Daydreaming is my default state of mind. When coming up with the idea of this video, the band stumbled on this beautiful field in northern Arizona that looked straight out of a dream. We knew instantly we wanted to shoot in this field, so we grabbed some cameras and drones and went to work."

"While the song is about adopting the style and mannerisms of your lover, the video is about the fantasies we live out when we first encounter someone that piques our interest. The story of the video takes place inside this fantasy while the song warns of the danger in putting other people on such grand pedestals."

Music

Neal Morse - "He Died at Home" (video) (premiere)

Jordan Blum

The first video from Morse's upcoming singer/songwriter LP is an effectively sparse and somber reflection on a real-life tragedy.

To many fans, Neal Morse is synonymous with extensive song structures and richly intricate arrangements; after all, his own solo outings—as well as his earlier work with Spock's Beard—are considered paramount entries in modern American progressive rock. However, beneath all of that has always lied an earnest and reflective singer/songwriter, an artistic identity that he's continuously delves into at least partially—if not fully, as on 2014's Songs for November—within each release. On 16 February 2018, Morse will release the next entry in his singer/songwriter style, Life & Times, and if his newest single, "He Died at Home", is any indication, it'll be filled with plenty of heartfelt stories and introspective music.

Keep reading... Show less
Music

The Best Avant-Garde and Experimental Music of 2017

The personal is political, the local is global, and privacy is passé. Our musical experimenters are mere soldiers, fighting the good fight in the name of a brighter and weirder tomorrow.

What can we say about the state of experimental music in 2017? This year, I won't pretend I'm equipped to answer such a question. My vague intuition is this: the music world—not to be mistaken for the music business—is as wide open, as conscious and as self-conscious as ever.

Recorded music history has been conveniently digitized and cataloged, available now on your favorite streaming service. The map of musical influence shows arrows going every which direction, circling back on themselves, stretching tautly into the future. Regional scenes have given way to global Internet microgenres, which have in turn dissolved to fill the cracks in our musical past. Music has never been harder to classify, and that is, I think, a good thing.

Keep reading... Show less
Music

The 15 Best Soul/R&B Albums of 2017

2017 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts. All the while, R&B keeps pushing forward.

15. Jessie Ware - Glasshouse (Island)

Sometimes, being rushed isn't all that bad. Jessie Ware was reportedly so desperate to finish Glasshouse before having a baby this year that she moved from songwriting partner to songwriting partner with something of reckless abandon. The thing is, it worked. Collaborating with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Ryan Tedder to Samuel Preston, the result wasn't only one of the best pop-R&B; albums of the year, but it was also the strongest of Ware's career.

Keep reading... Show less
Books

‘The Best American Sports Writing 2017’: The Power of the Pen in a Year of Unquiet Americans

"We sometimes project our problems onto sports," Louisa Thomas notes. "But sports can also be ... where we start to work them out."

"Sports has never quite known how to stay in its lane," notes Howard Bryant, ESPN senior writer and editor of the Best American Sports Writing 2017 (BASW 2017) anthology. In a watershed moment for journalism, the best sports stories give shape to competitions in context, connecting prep sports and human trafficking, or taking a knee and the Bill of Rights, and lead the vehicle of sports to drift from its lane. Never before, though, have athletes and sportswriters found in the oncoming traffic the motorcade of the President of the United States, straddling the double-yellow line, hell-bent on a high-speed, high-stakes game of chicken.

Keep reading... Show less
9
Film

Doing Bad Things for the Right Reasons: Director Thomas Rennier on 'The Weight'

Clayne Crawford in The Weight (2016) (courtesy of Prodigy PR)

"I've always been drawn to stories about people that got into a circumstance, but had good intentions when they started," says Rennier.

After Julie's (MJ Brackin) ex-husband Thad (Clayne Crawford) goes missing, she is pulled into a small town crime ring. When the local sheriff, who is in love her refuses to help find him, Julie is forced to hire a private investigator to find Thad.

Keep reading... Show less
