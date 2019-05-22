Australian DJ Brooke Evers Serves Up Another Dancefloor Shaker with "Feel It" (premiere)
"Feel It" is a full-on EDM banger that highlights DJ Brooke Evers' tacit understanding of how to wring every last bit of perspiration from a frenzied club crowd.
Australian DJ and media personality Brooke Evers follows up her massive dance floor shaker, "Thong Song", with a song, equally as seismic. Her new single, "Feel It" is a full-on EDM banger that highlights Ever's tacit understanding of how to wring every last bit of perspiration from a frenzied club crowd.
"Feel It" is the perfect mix of contemporary EDM and old school house. Opening with twinkling, classic house keys, Evers layers in a sizable vocal hook and a steadily swelling beat that soon reels you in. Quickly the song hits fifth gear and stays there as Evers adeptly stretches and warps the synths and vocal sample over the deep, pounding beats. It's the type of furiously energetic dance track that could sweep a packed club like a pandemic.
The accompanying video is similarly kinetic with Evers and a team of dancers engaged in a vigorous dance routine as the song reverberates around them. It's enough to get even the most lethargic up and moving.
