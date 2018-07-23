Powered by RebelMouse
Brooks Thomas Celebrates "Good Sleep" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
23 Jul 2018
Photo: Ben Kay / Courtesy of Transmission Publicity

Is it love or sleep that's the drug on soul/pop group Brooks Thomas' "Good Sleep"?

New York City outfit Brooks Thomas will release their latest album, Poison, on September 21. The new single from that disc, "Good Sleep", suggests that the quintet is in full fighting shape for the endeavor. The track rests on a soulful, Caribbean-style rhythms and layered harmonies that enhance the tune's somnolent-minded lyrics.

Co-founder and co-vocalist Danny McDonald says, "This is a song about the comfort of sharing a bed with someone very close to you. The verses describe scenes of drinking and hooking up with random people, while the chorus concludes that the only thing I'm really looking for is a peaceful sleep. The song comes from the time right after Colleen Cadogen, our other singer, and I broke up, when we weren't even sure if we were going to keep the band together. We were both in rough places, out partying almost every night. One night, we made amends, decided to keep working together, hung out all night and eventually found ourselves sleeping together, not sexually, just peacefully. Neither of us had been sleeping much so it was a seriously important sleep for both of us. It felt like a drug. Thus, the line, 'She gave me that good sleep, like I dropped bars.'"

