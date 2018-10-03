The Brother Brothers Deliver Subtle Folk Beauty with "Red and Gold" (premiere)
Following in the footsteps of the Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel, identical twins Adam and David Moss assert themselves as one of the next great folk duos with "Red and Gold" from their upcoming debut album.
Although the Brother Brothers are just now preparing for the release of a debut album, identical twins Adam and David Moss have been honing their continuance of folk traditions for a number of decades across a span of different acoustic projects. Even while growing up, the Mosses would sing harmony alongside the likes of the Beatles, Kingston Trio, and the Everly Brothers, with thanks due to their father's record collection. The result has been the brothers' producing the sort of minimalist acoustic music together that feels like a rarity in this age itself, let alone when performed with such heartfelt precision.
Despite their debut LP coming just around the corner, the Brother Brothers have already toured the country with the likes of such indie staples as Big Thief, Lake Street Dive, and I'm With Her, developing a dedicated listening audience along the way. The forthcoming album is entitled Some People I Know and is currently up for pre-order prior to its 19 October release via Compass.
Ahead of its release, the Brother Brothers are letting a new single out into the world in the form of "Red and Gold". Gentle in pace and performance, the Mosses have ample space to glide through beautiful, harmonic melodies, as they do. All-in-all it does what they do best, presenting the musical power in weaving their stories and songs with subtlety. It captures their project's specific type of energy—the type that doesn't necessarily maintain the sort-of glam or acrobatics as many modern Americana acts claim, nor the type that needs to. The Brother Brothers are a blessing in their consistent reminders that honest-to-goodness, low-key folk duos still have a place in a burgeoning, contemporary landscape, "Red and Gold" being the latest to captivate in those regards.