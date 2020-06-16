Powered by RebelMouse
Music

RidingEasy Records Readies New Brown Acid Comp With the Brood's "The Roach" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
16 Jun 2020

Brown Acid: The Tenth Trip features some of the most obscure sides on the planet, including this 1969 blues-based ripper that imagines what Motörhead might have sounded like as the house band at a Toledo Holiday Inn.

Brown Acid: The Tenth Trip is the latest installment in the compilation series spearheaded by Permanent Records retailer Lance Barresi. In conjunction with RidingEasy Records, he has now assembled a series of compilations that connect heavy-headed listeners with some of the deepest, rarest mind-bending cuts on the planet. The latest installment arrives 26 June.

Among the tracks featured on The Tenth Tripis a 1969 blues-infused ode to marijuana, "The Roach". As is often the case with the numbers tracked down for this compilation, information on The Brood and their rollicking joint is hard to come by, so the listener is encouraged to create their own backstory for the band. Perhaps the song was hatched at some dirt-covered roadhouse in the sweltering heat of summer as some groovy children twisted the afternoon away to the band's mind-bending organ and spooky, otherworldly vocals.

It bodes well for the rest this volume and the future of a series that seems poised to keep bending minds for some time to come.

TRACKLIST

01. Sounds Synonymous "Tensions"

02. Ralph Williams and the Wright Brothers "Never Again"

03. Conception "Babylon"

04. Bitter Creek "Plastic Thunder"

05. The Rubber Memory "All Together"

06. First State Bank "Mr. Sun"

07. Brothers and One "Hard On Me"

08. Frozen Sun "Electric Soul"

09. The Brood "The Roach"

10. Tabernash "Head Collect"

Related Articles Around the Web
stoner rock heavy metal psychedelic rock hard rock blues rock ridingeasy records premiere brown acid the brood
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Folk's Jeb Loy Nichols Says We Are in 'Season of Decline'

Jeb Loy Nichols finds humor in ambiguity, and real sadness in the joy of being in the current moment on his new EP, Season of Decline.

Music

Sweden's Freja the Dragon Creates Compelling Art Pop on 'Long Gone Girl'

Sweden's Freja the Dragon has toured with Peter, Björn, and John, and on Long Gone Girl, she partners Björn Yttlin to craft her exemplary debut showcasing her mesmerizing brand of art pop.

Music

My Bloody Valentine's 'Loveless' and the Un-Invention of Cock Rock

My Bloody Valentine's Loveless stands as an album of (at least) equal importance to Nirvana's Nevermind. A great deal of its importance is how it offers a gender-bending sonic style that severed the entrenched connections between the electric guitar and masculine phallic power.

Film

Romy Schneider Shimmers, Simmers, "Sautets" and "Zulawskis"

Directors Claude Sautet and Andrzej Zulawski turn the camera's gaze on the glorious Romy Schneider in these four drama, romance, and crime films available from Film Movement and Kino Lorber.

Music

Are We Having a Conversation? An Interview With Butch Walker

Butch Walker delivers what is arguably his most ambitious release to date with American Love Story. "I'm calling everybody out," he says, about a record that he concedes may not be for everyone.

Music

Benin City Address Structural Racism with "Hostiles"

The brilliant London trio Benin City return with the hard-hitting new track "Hostiles" that articulates what it means to be Black in the 21st century.

Music

Wares Have Indie Rock Intensity But Need More Hooks on 'Survival'

Canadian indie rockers Wares offer up their first LP for a label. Survival demonstrates that combining indie rock and synthpop can be pretty difficult to get right.

Music

Ambrose Akinmusire Muses 'on the tender spot of every calloused moment'

The most notable trumpet player in jazz today, Ambrose Akinmusire, creates a major recording focusing on his quartet leaping from mode to mode.

Music

A Foggy Disorientation Pervades the Intoxicating Music of Drab City

Drab City combine sultry vocals, superlative songwriting, vibraphone chords, twangy guitar, and shadowy atmospherics to conjure an intense trip-hop fever dream on Good Songs for Bad People.

Music

The Soft Pink Truth's Entrancing New Album Is a Stellar Change of Pace

Matmos' Drew Daniels rebrands his solo work to meet the trying times, offering up an ambient techno classic for the ages under his Soft Pink Truth moniker.

By the Book

The Art of Advertising (excerpt)

Copiously illustrated from the John Johnson Collection of Printed Ephemera and featuring work by influential illustrators John Hassall and Dudley Hardy, The Art of Advertising invites us to consider both the intended and unintended messages of the advertisements of the past. This generous excerpt is courtesy of Bodleian Library Publishing.

Julie Anne Lambert
Music

The Year Alternative Rock Went Massive and Defined a Decade

Musically 1991 will forever be remembered as the year alternative rock conquered the masses. We explore how alternative became the dominant form of rock music in the 1990s.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.