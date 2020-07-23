Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Bryce Drew Celebrates the Solitary on "Love Life" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
23 Jul 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Facciolo PR

Bryce Drew captures the infectiousness of pop and the openness of confessional singer-songwriters on her latest single, "Love Life".

Bryce Drew draws on a diverse range of influences, including India.Arie, Joni Mitchell, Amy Winehouse, and Tracy Chapman. The Miami native is currently based in Los Angeles, where she is hard at work on her full-length debut with Grammy-winning producer Greg Wells (Adele/Dua Lipa/Katy Perry). "Love Life" captures her appreciation of both the infectious world of pop and the deeply personal world of confessional singer-songwriters. Can one open their heart and still get us to sing along? Of course, and Drew proves this here.

It might seem fitting that a song that addresses the solitary life should emerge amid a pandemic. She notes, "Erik Rojas and I filmed the 'Love Life' music video back in February, luckily right before COVID hit hard. It was the same week we filmed '21' and actually (ironically) the day before Valentine's Day. I feel like the two are sister songs. It was super important to me that the visual for this one was vibrant and playful while staying natural, just as the song feels for me to perform. I had already painted the scene of 'swooning' myself with a fancy romantic candlelit dinner in the lyric and, since the day I wrote it, I could see the video being just that. And now it is! Colorful and joyful and full of self-love. I had no idea when we filmed this that it would be coming out at such a heavy time, but I hope that whoever is watching can remember to leave some space for their own joy amidst the chaos and the solitude. I'm trying to remember the same myself."

Bryce Drew Celebrates the Solitary on "Love Life" (premiere)

