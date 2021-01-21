The Bug and Dis Fig Soundtrack Lockdown with 'In Blue'

On In Blue, the Bug and Dis Fig have created music to dance to while being sucked into a black hole. It only seems fitting that LP cover shoes a grainy, black and white photo of a tunnel.

