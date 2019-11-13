Noise Rock's Buildings Urge You to "Sit With It" (premiere)
Minneapolis noise rock band, Buildings return with a new album and a new cut that speaks to the frustrations we face every day. Buildings make boredom sound (almost) fun on "Sit With It".
Minneapolis noise rock trio Buildings issue Negative Sound on 22 November via Gilead Media. This fourth effort sees the band deliver an onslaught of 10 new tunes that are as loud and bold as anything the collective has done to date. Chief among these new tunes is "Sit With It", a sturdy offering that bridges the start/stop dynamics of indie rock with the ferocity and unapologetic attitude of heavy metal. In the space of three minutes or so, Buildings demonstrates that this is not music for the faint of heart or faint of spirit. Unlike some of their heavy contemporaries, the group delivers a song that hooks the listener with infectious guitar figures and a vocal performance that is truly unforgettable.
Drummer/percussionist Travis Kuhlman says, "This song was written in a matter of minutes, one guitar riff is all it took. It's about sitting with the everyday bullshit that we all deal with and struggling with inner turmoil based on those situations. The video is an idea I've had for a number of years, very simple performance footage with minimal shots and angles. Lots of random ideas came into play while filming, which is always fun and spontaneous. The final product kind of plays on the lyrical content as well, with it being filmed in our rehearsal space just outside of downtown Minneapolis. The feeling of being in a hurry, forced to get things done, exhaustion, silliness, I guess we all just sit with it."
Kuhlman, guitarist, and vocalist Brian Lake and bassist Mike Baillie take to the road 21 November in support of Negative Sound, following a hometown release show.
November 16: Minneapolis, MN @ Eagle 34, Record Release Show
November 21: Kansas City, MO @ Farewell Transmission
November 22: Wichita, KS @ Elbow Room
November 23: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
November 24: Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
November 25: Baton Rouge, LA @ The Woodshop
November 26: New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys
November 27: Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
November 29: Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
November 30: St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
December 1: Chicago, IL @ The Owl