Music

Buscrates Brings the G-Funk on Soulful "How Ya Gonna Do It"

Sarah Zupko
24 Aug 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Score Press

Pittsburgh's Buscrates marries a soulful Kate Moe Dee vocal to G-Funk beats and deep grooves on his latest single, "How Ya Gonna Do It".

Buscrates is Pittsburgh producer who draws inspiration from the classic 1990s G-funk sound in hip-hop and the boogie and disco dance music of the 1970s. From those threads joined to a Brainfeeder Records aesthetic, Buscrates creates modern dance tunes based in some of the most loved eras of Black American music. His modern funk approach is one shared by Dâm-Funk and other luminaries of the Los Angeles alternative R&B community. Buscrates' latest album is Blasting Off, releasing 2 October on Bastard Jazz. "How Ya Gonna Do It" is his latest single and features the soulful vocals of Kate Moe Dee. If only the clubs could re-open, this number would be filling the dancefloors.

Related Articles Around the Web
funk boogie funktronica r&b g-funk synthpop buscrates


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Buscrates Brings the G-Funk on Soulful "How Ya Gonna Do It"

Pittsburgh's Buscrates marries a soulful Kate Moe Dee vocal to G-Funk beats and deep grooves on his latest single, "How Ya Gonna Do It".

Books

Comics Artists Yanow and  Hanawalt Draw Vastly Different Self-Portraits

Despite their considerable differences in genre, style, and character temperament, Sophie Yanow and Lisa Hanawalt explore the same inexplicable underworld of longing.

Music

Taylor Swift's "seven" Marks the End of Innocence

Taylor Swift's childhood has frequently acted as the rare domain that can neither be snatched by tabloids nor staked out by fans, but "seven" presents a narrative of innocence dragged out of a child by abuse.

Film

Choosing Experience in Abbas Kiarostami's 'Taste of Cherry'

Critic Roger Ebert was frustrated with Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry because the film subverts our desire to understand another -- the very core of cinema's intent.

Music

Molly Tuttle Discusses Honoring Music She Loves with a Fabulous New Covers LP

Singer-songwriter and award-winning flatpicking guitarist Molly Tuttle found a creative way to shake the pandemic by recording …but i'd rather be with you, covering a wide range of artists she loves.

Music

Cut Copy Trade in Accessibility for Expansion on 'Freeze, Melt'

On Freeze, Melt, Cut Copy trade in accessibility for expansion and make their pop a touch more cerebral by imbuing it with elements of IDM and ambient music.

Music

Molly Tuttle Wishes She Was with You on Her New Stunning Cover LP

Americana's Molly Tuttle taught herself how to use Pro Tools to record and engineer ten much loved songs while stuck at home alone for …but I'd rather be with you.

Music

English Folkie Richard Dawson's 'Republic of Geordieland' Features Some of His Best Songs

This Bandcamp-exclusive "dog's dinner" is better than Richard Dawson gives it credit for and features some of his best songs and guitar playing.

Music

Video Age Show How Much They Love the 1980s on 'Pleasure Line'

Pleasure Line shows that Video Age clearly have the musical chops to pull off a precise pastiche, but it also shows a band that went too far down that rabbit hole.

Music

Palestinian/Jordanian Shamstep Group 47SOUL Rail Against "Border Ctrl."

Palestinian/Jordanian electronic ensemble 47SOUL have just released a timely song in "Border Ctrl." that compares the Israeli and US border walls that cruelly separate people, underpinned with infectious shamstep beats.

Music

Creeptones Wrap Their "Soul Fire" in Deliciously Pure Pop

New Jersey's Creeptones play the type of catchy pop-rock that lodges earworms in your skull forever. "Soul Fire" is just the latest example.

Music

Lita Sings a Tale of the Blonde from Trastevere on "Bionda" (premiere)

Roman singer Lita, now in Los Angeles, reconnects with her roots on her new single, "Bionda". Lita aims to take that Italian-American tradition into pop's present.

Music

Swiss Neo-Soul Singer Ay Wing Has the "Antidote"

Berlin's Ay Wing creates a late summer anthem with her latest electrosoul single, "Antidote".

Music

Jake Allen's "Rising Tide" Reminds Us to Stay Humble (premiere)

Jake Allen's atmospheric rock tune, "Rising Tide", is a cautiously uplifting reminder to stay humble in the face of personal progress.

Books

Privacy and Alt-Right Transhumanism in Hari Kunzru's 'Red Pill'

Kunzru excels in capturing the geist in alt-right circles in his latest work, Red Pill, from the callous philosophy down to the very language.

Film

Michael Almereyda's 'Tesla' Imagines Its Man

Faced with the limitations of historical documentation of inventor Nikolai Tesla, director Michael Almereyda and actor Ethan Hawke choose instead to convey his spirit.

Music

The Killers' 'Imploding the Mirage' Promises Dynamite Rock Yet Delivers Tepid Synthpop

Imploding the Mirage marginally reinvents the Killers' sound, but the lyrics problematically redesign archaic ideology, resulting in a regressive album.

Music

Old 97's' 'Twelfth' Is Masterful

The years have fallen quite well upon Old 97's as Twelfth stands out as masterful even among their stacked discography.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.