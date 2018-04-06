The Buttertones - "Baby C4" (premiere)

The first single from the Buttertone's latest album, Midnight in a Moonless Dream, is a blast of fresh plastic.
"Baby C4" (video premiere)
The Buttertones
April 6, 2018Other
Midnight in a Moonless Dream will be the fourth studio album for Los Angeles band the Buttertones when it comes out 4 May on Innovative Leisure. Their chops may already be well seasoned but the young quintet play with a fervent hunger, as anyone who has caught them on their current tour -- which runs through this month in the US, including appearances at Coachella, and next month in Europe -- can attest to."Baby C4" is the lead single from Midnight in a Moonless Dream, an exploding plastic inevitable of derailing vibrations and vintage detailing. The song introduces itself with almost industrial strength pounding and a chaotically tumbling piano, and gels into something akin to James Chance and the Contortions covering the Clash covering "Brand New Cadillac", flecked with strychnine and embers of great balls of fire.
TOUR DATES
3/10/18 Phoenix, AZ - Flying Burrito Festival
3/14/18 Austin TX - Doc Martens @ Container Bar
3/14/18 Austin TX - Innovative Leisure @ Mohawk
3/15/18 Austin, TX - SXSW Official @ Central Presbyterian Church
3/16/18 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
3/17/18 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
3/25/18 Nashville, TN - The End
3/26/18 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
3/28/18 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat *
3/30/18 Brooklyn, NY - Noisey Festival @ Rough Trade *
3/31/18 Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs *
4/02/18 Montreal, QC - The Belmont *
4/03/18 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace *
4/04/18 Detroit, MI El - Club *
4/05/18 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *
4/06/18 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
4/13/18 Indio, CA - Coachella
4/17/18 San Francisco, CA - Slims
4/20/18 Indio, CA - Coachella
5/16/18 London, UK - Moth Club
5/18/18 Paris, FR - Gonzai Night @ La Maroquinerie
5/19/18 Saint-Brieuc, FR - Art Rock Festival
5/23/18 Berlin, DE - FluxFM Bergfest @ Flux Bau
5/24/18 Aarhus, DK - Tape
5/25/18 Copenhagen, DK - Huset-KBH
5/26/18 Hamburg, DE - Motorbooty Party @ Molotow
5/27/18 Rotterdam, NL - V11
5/29/18 Ostend, BE - Cafe de Zwerver
5/30/18 Lausanne, CH - Le Romandie
5/31/18 Basel, CH - Erster Stock
6/02/18 Nimes, FR - This Is Not A Love Song Festival
*US Tour Dates w/ Hanni El Khatib