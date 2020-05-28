Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Buzzcocks' 1996 Album 'All Set' Sees the Veteran Band Stretching Out and Gaining Confidence

Nick Soulsby
28 May 2020

After the straightforward and workmanlike Trade Test Transmissions, Buzzcocks continued to hone their fresh identity in the studio, as exhibited on the All Set reissue contained on the new box-set Sell You Everything.

All Set
Buzzcocks

Cherry Red Records

29 May 2020

Sell You Everything (1991-2014)
Buzzcocks

Cherry Red Records

29 May 2020

From the spring of 1994, while the UK was wrapped up in Britpop, the US rock scene pivoted away from grunge/alternative rock and entered an era of punk revivalism. Green Day and Offspring's respective albums launched them into the stratosphere, while even uncompromising underground veterans NOFX and Bad Religion would score gold albums that year. As one of the originators of the dominant sounds of the moment, Buzzcocks were well-placed to capitalize on the shift. Instead, they had a relatively quiet year then took 1995 off from touring. 1996, however, saw them wrapped up within a wider wave of vintage punk acts returning to the stage. With the Damned mired in endless splits, the Clash never to return, Buzzcocks were the only big beast of punk still standing, and it made sense they would join Sex Pistols for the first date of their reunion tour.

In this promising moment, instead of allowing themselves to be subsumed within this nostalgia, Buzzcocks released their latest album, All Set. And then they were faced with disaster. A move to IRS Records, intended to give greater commercial reach to the album, backfired when the label collapsed a mere two weeks after the album's release. Despite all PR and promotional efforts crashing to a sudden halt, the album saw success with critics. Listened to in the context of that time — alongside albums like Blur's The Great Escape, Oasis' (What's the Story) Morning Glory? And the Verve's A Northern SoulAll Set certainly represented another forward step for the band and one deserving of this opportunity for reappraisal.

Neill King joined the band fresh from engineering records by Green Day and Rancid, and from handling production for Menswear and Elvis Costello. Buzzcocks' sound benefited from his involvement with the guitar riffs on a song like "What Am I Supposed to Do" standing out in sharply, allowing one to appreciate Shelley and Diggle's deft hands for pop-punk properly. The band stretched out beyond their comfort zone, and the uniformity that marred Trade Test Transmissions was broken with a fine mid-album run of songs.

It starts with the hollow-toned, bass-led, and whispered verses of "Point of No Return". The fine form continues with the out-and-out pop song "Hold Me Close", where gritty guitar surges underpin each chorus. Finally, it emerges into the excellent "Kiss 'n' Tell" with its powerful intro and bounding verses underlying some shrewdly knowing lyrics. "I remember the times you wanted ten pence for a look — which you took." Then, "power without guilt is like love without doubt, secrets will in time, find a way out — as a shout." There's even room for an acoustic guitar on album finale "Back With You", a fine finisher where Diggle's voice stands naked over strings, a psychedelic organ solo and a guitar reduced to hail.

It's visible that the band were now a relatively equal partnership between Shelley and Diggle, with each providing distinct edges to Buzzcocks. First, Diggle's deeper tone provides a pause from Shelley's nasality — a yin-yang lending contrast across the album's 13 tracks. Second, Diggle tends to pare lyrics down to several strong images then a major theme hammered home, well-exhibited on album highlight "Playing For Time". Meanwhile, Shelley revels in developing an idea across multiple verses and twisting words from one part of a song to the next. Finally, Diggle is dwelling on themes of aging and universal uncertainty — as on "What Am I Supposed to Do" — while Shelley continues to mine a rich vein of comfort and discomfort feeling too much for others.

Everything one loves about Buzzcocks is here, but so are their more pedestrian tendencies. Songs, like "Some Kinda Wonderful" or "Give It to Me" echo 1960s bubblegum pop a little too closely. The latter song, and "Your Love", were revivified obscurities from 1987's Zip side-project and didn't deserve the return. Likewise, the buoyancy of Shelley's vocals sits oddly backed by the thrash of "What You Mean to Me", the heaviest tune Buzzcocks had recorded since their reunion. There's a downside to having nothing at stake, to sounding happy with one's lot in life, but these are minor quibbles in an album that advanced on its functional predecessor.

Note: The numerical rating pertains to the individual album under review and not the full set.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
punk rock pop punk new wave power pop cherry red records music review buzzcocks
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Street Art As Sprayed Solidarity: Global Corona Graffiti

COVID-19-related street art functions as a vehicle for political critique and social engagement. It offers a form of global solidarity in a time of crisis.

Music

Gretchen Peters Honors Mickey Newbury With "The Sailor" and New Album (premiere + interview)

Gretchen Peters' latest album, The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury, celebrates one of American songwriting's most underappreciated artists. Hear Peters' new single "The Sailor" as she talks about her latest project.

Music

Okkyung Lee Goes From Classical to Noise on the Stellar 'Yeo-Neun'

Cellist Okkyung Lee walks a fine line between classical and noise on the splendid, minimalist excursion Yeo-Neun.

Film

Alastair Sim: A Very English Character Actor Genius

Alastair Sim belongs to those character actors sometimes accused of "hamming it up" because they work at such a high level of internal and external technique that they can't help standing out.

Music

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers Head "Underwater" in New Video (premiere)

Celebrating the first anniversary of Paper Castle, folksy poppers Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers release an uplifting new video for opening track, "Underwater".

Music

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's New LP Is Lacking in Songcraft but Rich in Texture

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's The Mosaic of Transformation is a slightly uneven listen. It generally transcends the tropes of its genre, but occasionally substitutes substance for style.

Music

Buzzcocks' 1996 Album 'All Set' Sees the Veteran Band Stretching Out and Gaining Confidence

After the straightforward and workmanlike Trade Test Transmissions, Buzzcocks continued to hone their fresh identity in the studio, as exhibited on the All Set reissue contained on the new box-set Sell You Everything.

Books

Patrick Madden's 'Disparates' Makes Sense in These Crazy Times

There's no social distancing with Patrick Madden's hilarious Disparates. While reading these essays, you'll feel like he's in the room with you.

Music

Perfume Genius Purges Himself and It's Contagious

You need to care so much about your art to pack this much meaning into not only the words, but the tones that adorn and deliver them. Perfume Genius cares so much it hurts on Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Confinement and Escape: Emma Donoghue and E.L. Doctorow in Our Time of Self-Isolation

Emma Donoghue's Room and E.L. Doctorow's Homer & Langley define and confront life within limited space.

Books

Political Cartoonist Art Young Was an Aficionado of all Things Infernal

Fantagraphics' new edition of Inferno takes Art Young's original Depression-era critique to the Trump White House -- and then drags it all to Hell.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.