Powered by RebelMouse
Music

On Their 2003 Self-Titled Album, Buzzcocks Donned a Harder Sound and Wore it With Style and Taste

Nick Soulsby
01 Jun 2020

Buzzcocks, the band's fourth album since their return to touring in 1989, changed their sound but retained what made them great in the first place

Buzzcocks
Buzzcocks

Cherry Red Records

29 May 2020

Sell You Everything (1991-2014)
Buzzcocks

Cherry Red Records

29 May 2020

2003 was Buzzcocks' biggest year of touring since the 1970s, and the band were on the road every couple of months with performances throughout the US, Europe, and even a couple of gigs in Australia. For the first time, notably, their album backing this bout of touring was a fairly straight half-half split between Shelley's efforts and Diggle's. This was a real mark of how the relationship at the heart of the band had matured. The closeness of the two musicians is visible in how coherent this self-titled album sounds. The pair, now entering their fourth decade in music, were still sufficiently enthused by their respective muses that this was the band's fourth album in 11 years.

From start to finish, this is a Buzzcocks that sounds more agitated, more wired than they had done in several decades. The album opener, "Jerk", starts with a tremendous lead-guitar line which powers into a reinvigorated Shelley apologizing to a lover or a friend over a frantic backing. The song has a darker instrumental hue that serves as a pointer to a prominent feature running throughout the album. After a decade of relatively high-pitched jangling pop tones, Buzzcocks had finally moved to a more hardcore chug that pulls them into the new millennium where emo was now the dominant style for charting guitar-led bands. The relative heaviness is welcome and works with both Shelley's drawl and Diggle's growl. Closer "Useless", for instance, opens with a pound of drums that hits the lungs, before unleashing guitars that hiss and spit their way into a full-pelt run for the finishing line split only by a fine solo that decorates the song's mid-section.

It's a shame that all the sonic experiments of Modern had been binned, leaving them floating as a one-album-novelty rather than a wider inspiration. As presented on 2002's Buzzkunst album, Shelley had restored an interesting collaboration with Howard Devoto as the repository for any enduring electronica impulses. Two songs here are co-credited to Shelley and original Buzzcocks' member Devoto. "Stars" is a pummeling tune featuring some particularly angular guitar soloing that tears through the track. The second, "Lester Sands" is another high-tempo throb of energy with Shelley sneering lines with a rare nastiness and some fine vocal harmonies.

Shelley and Diggle's harmonizing also elevates "Wake Up Call" and "Friends" among others. The latter is a late-era treat on the lyrical front: "it's a mixed-up world, these are mixed-up times and the recipe of life's mixed-up too. But it's the quality of the ingredients that matter — I award myself a cordon bleu." Lesser scribes couldn't write such a conceit without coming across convoluted. By contrast, Shelley's passion and bonhomie sell it perfectly as an upbeat bout of wisdom.

Beneath the new gasoline-fueled overdrive, one criticism is that it's a return to the inescapable core formula of Buzzcocks: all instruments on, all of the time. Pauses to accentuate a feature of a song are virtually nonexistent. The album pogos its way from the grit of "Friends" to the growl of "Driving You Insane", then from the pounding of "Morning After" straight into the punch of "Sick City Sometimes" — there's a chance of getting a nosebleed here. What there isn't is much chance of a change of pace or diversity of texture.

Still, when an album comes with a cast-iron guarantee to start a mosh-pit, it feels unfair to make that too heavy a complaint. There's a renewed energy that wouldn't disgrace artists in their mid-twenties, let alone within touching distance of their fifties. Buzzcocks invented the perfect merger of pop and punk that spawned a surprisingly resilient genre, they mastered it, and it's a sweet spot they own. Every band has its core terrain, and to wish otherwise is to want a group to be some other one entirely. While Buzzcocks feels more like the natural successor to All Set than it does to Modern, and while it sounds like another attempt to match up to a modern scene rather than to plow a unique furrow, the band showed they could keep up and shed some of the 'nice boy' vibe that had been present.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
punk rock pop punk cherry red records music review buzzcocks
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

12 Essential Performances from New Orleans' Piano "Professors"

New Orleans music is renowned for its piano players. Here's a dozen jams from great Crescent City keyboardists, past and present, and a little something extra.

Music

Jess Williamson Reimagines the Occult As Source Power on 'Sorceress'

Folk singer-songwriter, Jess Williamson wants listeners to know magic is not found in tarot cards or mass-produced smudge sticks. Rather, transformative power is deeply personal, thereby locating Sorceress as an indelible conveyor of strength and wisdom.

By the Book

Flight and Return: Kendra Atleework's Memoir, 'Miracle Country'

Although inconsistent as a memoir, Miracle Country is a breathtaking environmental history. Atleework is a shrewd observer and her writing is a gratifying contribution to the desert-literature genre.

Music

Mark Olson and Ingunn Ringvold Celebrate New Album With Performance Video (premiere)

Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) and Ingunn Ringvold share a 20-minute performance video that highlights their new album, Magdalen Accepts the Invitation. "This was an opportunity to perform the new songs and pretend in a way that we were still going on tour because we had been so looking forward to that."

Music

David Grubbs and Taku Unami Collaborate on the Downright Riveting 'Comet Meta'

Comet Meta is a brilliant record full of compositions and moments worthy of their own accord, but what's really enticing is that it's not only by David Grubbs but of him. It's perhaps the most emotive, dream-like, and accomplished piece of Grubbsian experimental post-rock.

Music

On Their 2003 Self-Titled Album, Buzzcocks Donned a Harder Sound and Wore it With Style and Taste

Buzzcocks, the band's fourth album since their return to touring in 1989, changed their sound but retained what made them great in the first place

Reading Pandemics

Chaucer's Plague Tales

In 18 months, the "Great Pestilence" of 1348-49 killed half of England's population, and by 1351 half the population of the world. Chaucer's plague tales reveal the conservative edges of an astonishingly innovative medieval poet.

Music

Country's Jaime Wyatt Gets in Touch With Herself on 'Neon Cross'

Neon Cross is country artist Jaime Wyatt's way of getting in touch with all the emotions she's been going through. But more specifically, it's about accepting both the past and the present and moving on with pride.

Music

Counterbalance 17: Public Enemy - 'It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back'

Hip-hop makes its debut on the Big List with Public Enemy’s meaty, beaty manifesto, and all the jealous punks can’t stop the dunk. Counterbalance’s Klinger and Mendelsohn give it a listen.

Music

Sondre Lerche and the Art of Radical Sincerity

"It feels strange to say it", says Norwegian pop artist Sondre Lerche about his ninth studio album, "but this is the perfect time for Patience. I wanted this to be something meaningful in the middle of all that's going on."

Books

How the Template for Modern Combat Journalism Developed

The superbly researched Journalism and the Russo-Japanese War tells readers how Japan pioneered modern techniques of propaganda and censorship in the Russo-Japanese War.

Film

From Horrifying Comedy to Darkly Funny Horror: Bob Clark Films

What if I told you that the director of one of the most heartwarming and beloved Christmas movies of all time is the same director as probably the most terrifying and disturbing yuletide horror films of all time?

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.