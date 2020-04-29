Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Hip-Hop/Metal Duo C Trip A Dip into "Thought Streams" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
29 Apr 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

The first ever hip-hop/metal crossover from Translation Loss is an exciting joint venture that seamlessly melds two seemingly disparate genres.

C Trip A brings together Christian Alexander (Christian McKenna of End Christian et al.) and Anthony Adams. The pair's album, Ozzy Nights, arrives 26 June via Translation Loss and marks the venerable label's first foray into hip-hop and metal crossover. Ozzy Nights features guest appearances from Colin Marston (Gorguts, Dysrhythmia), Alap Momin (BKGD Audio, dälek) and, on "Thought Streams" Liz Ndichu (Ndichu).

McKenna recalls or rather does not recall the tune's origins. "I don't really remember making this song or the majority of the record for that matter," he says. "A good friend of mine and I were talking the other day, and he said that's how it's supposed to be... kinda like an 'out of body' experience. That's how art is supposed to grow in some ways. Anyways, we just kind of jammed this one out together. Ant's cadence to this one is great; it's relaxed, rhythmic and his voice sounds great. The song is very meditative and just does its thing. We really appreciate Liz Ndichu for doing some backups on this one. That girl can like really sing. I'm thrilled to be working with Anthony and for his openness, for starting this sonic adventure with me. We have a lot of stuff planned and feel like we're just getting started."

What the pair have achieved here is to remind us of hip-hop's dissonant edges, its ability to be heavier than a weighty thing, and metal's penchant for the weird, outré, the avant-garde. It's not an unsettling marriage but rather a steady and sensible one and one we can hope that we'll hear these two expand upon in the future.

Ozzy Nights was mixed, mastered, produced, and engineered by McKenna (The Brazilian Gentleman, End Christian, New Age Grate, C Trip A) and Colin Marston (Gorguts, Dysrhythmia, Krallice, Behold...The Arctopus).

hip-hop metal heavy metal rock translation loss premiere c trip a
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Brits in Hot Weather Presents: Søren Lorensen

On Lake Constance, composer Davide Rossi and Matt Hales (better known as the voice behind Aqualung) have pooled their respective talents to craft highly evocative, sophisticated soundscapes from swathes of cool, digital textures and towering layers of majestic strings.

Music

The 10 Best Punk Albums of 2010

Punk rock gives voice to the hardest of times. As punk is a wide-ranging umbrella genre saturated with numerous subcultures, styles, aesthetics, and attitudes, making a list is more like trying to super-glue together a ripped and torn fanzine. But try, we must.

Music

Brendan James Focuses on What We Have "In Common" (premiere)

Pop's Brendan James is prepping a new album, but paused to release this new single with a message of hope and reconciliation.

Music

Hip-Hop/Metal Duo C Trip A Dip into "Thought Streams" (premiere)

The first ever hip-hop/metal crossover from Translation Loss is an exciting joint venture that seamlessly melds two seemingly disparate genres.

Film

Parasites: Montesquieu on the End of Civic Virtue in a Republic

Bong Joon-ho's scathing Parasite reflects Montesquieu's critique that the decline of civic virtue causes great social inequality, which then incurs greed, envy, and violence.

Books

Jeff Buckley's Voice Returns

Jeff Buckley's journals, photographs, and memorabilia of the late singer are compiled by his mother, Mary Guibert, and Rolling Stone's David Browne in Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice.

Music

Orion Sun's Debut 'Hold Space for Me' Showcases Her Intimate Voice

Hold Space for Me, the debut album from Orion Sun, is an accomplished blend of soul and R&B, with a little hip-hop thrown in as well.

Music

Half Waif's 'The Caretaker' Is a Small Art Pop Treasure

Half Waif's second album, The Caretaker, takes a microscope and a scalpel to the mysteries and wonders of the quotidian, to great effect.

Music

Shelby Lynne Makes a Clear Statement on 'Shelby Lynne'

Shelby Lynne carves out just one aspect of its creator's versatility. At times, it can feel a little thin, but Lynne's personality and vocal skills carry it through.

Books

Mieko Kawakami's 'Breasts and Eggs' Is a Feminist Masterpiece

Fearless in its demand for accountability, transcendent in its honesty, Mieko Kawakami's Breasts and Eggs breathes life into feminist literature and throws down a gauntlet for other writers to aspire toward.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.