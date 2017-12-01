Powered by RebelMouse
Camille: OUÏ

Mike Schiller
Camille's level of creative control and variety of approaches leads to music that transcends the shallow shortcomings that the pop genre can get stuck in.

Camille Dalmais, who goes by only her first name in her musical exploits, is an aficionado of sound. Nominally a pop artist, her level of creative control and variety of approaches leads to music that transcends the shallow shortcomings that the genre can get stuck in. OUÏ is Camille's fifth album, and the heady nature of Camille's art is evident immediately: Everyone knows that "oui" means yes, but the umlaut over the "I" doesn't belong. The word "ouïr" means "to hear", and the album title is actually a portmanteau of "oui" and "ouïr". Perhaps it's an ode to Camille's affinity for inventive sound; perhaps there's a deeper meaning here, especially given that much of the album is inspired on at least one level by Camille's recent motherhood.

Camille

OUÏ

Nonesuch

Release Date: 13 Oct 2017

No song on OUÏ exemplifies this multiplicity of meaning as much as "Fontaine de Lait", literally "Fountain of Milk". Camille manages to conflate the maternal with the sexual, with the cause-and-effect lyric "Et voilà que je fais une fontaine de lui / Et voilà que je suis une fontaine de lait" ("and so I make a fountain of him / and so I am a fountain of milk"). The rest of the song continues this toying with double meanings, using a variety of metaphors (trees, water, and so on) conflating an explicit sexual encounter with a more general sense of womanhood. The music itself is grand, almost balletic, somehow a pop song not quite like anything you've ever heard.

A later song title is "Je ne Mâche pas Mes Mots", translated to "I Do Not Mince My Words". Given tracks like "Fontaine de Lait", one is inclined to believe her.

All of that said, for all the clever meanings and levels of interpretation Camille puts on display throughout OUÏ, it is an incredible album even if you don't understand a word of it. The aforementioned "Je ne Mâche pas Mes Mots" is an intense track built on a quiet stomp of a beat, with quickly-sung verses that work their way up the scale carefully and methodically until the chorus repeats the title over and over, eventually with some multi-tracked backing vocals that contribute interesting rhythms and counterpoint. By the time the bridge hits and Camille is singing a chromatic coda, it's impossible to avoid the song's spell. Perhaps most impressively, all this happens in around two-and-a-half minutes.

"Les Loups" ("The Wolves") is a similarly sparse workout originating from a traditional French folk song that eventually gets some help from some beefy, squelchy synths in making its point. "Piscine" ("Swimming Pool") is about three steps away from being a tango, with all the confidence and sexuality that might imply. "Langue" ("Language") is a beautiful ending that sees Camille reflecting on the nature of language as she pours tracks of her own vocals over a calm, droning backdrop. "Seeds" is an English-language track that reads like a list ("Seeds of misery / Seeds of mud and melancholy / Seeds of watermelon", and so on) until the poignant chorus finds a common thread, asking "How can you buy them / How can you sell them / How can you trade them / How can you do so", an apparent reflection on the commodification of creation. Also, it's a very pretty song.

This is the duality of Camille. She can stuff her songs full of metaphor and meaning and intention, but those things do not comprise the entirety of the songs' quality. You can ignore the words altogether and still get plenty out of a Camille album, just because her ability to construct a song -- often using little more than a sparse beat and her own voice -- is extremely refined and impressive.

OUÏ is, perhaps, too brief, its songs too fleeting for it to be considered a landmark release. Often, Camille's ideas barely have the time to take shape before she's on to the next one, and while the lack of bloat is commendable, giving a track or two some time to breathe a bit might have made for a slightly more satisfying listen. That said, OUÏ remains an impressive achievement for an artist from whom we should be learning to expect such things. Do not let the language barrier put you off; Camille deserves to be considered among the stars of the genre.

Film

Louis CK’s Unconvincingly Self-Flaggelating ‘I Love You Daddy’

Louis C.K. and Chloë Grace Moretz in I Love You, Daddy (2017) (IMDB)

CK draws attention to sexual harassment problems while indulging in being able to have such problems.

In order for I Love You Daddy to work it must function on two levels. One way is we follow the narrative where director, screenwriter, and star Louis CK plays Glen Topher, a successful television presence (much like CK himself). We watch as Glen, a pathetic man who makes mistakes and doesn't get it, is shuttled between opinionated women. We watch as Glen makes little progress himself, and as his faults open the film for women-lead (maybe) discussions on sex, gender, and feminism. And we watch him be, as CK always is, not such a bad guy. I Love You Daddy revels in Glen's faults, but while gently critical (in a near-didactic way), it's never condemning.

Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.

Film

'The Disaster Artist' Hilariously Unlocks 'The Room'

J.R. Kinnard
James Franco and Dave Franco in The Disaster Artist (2017) (Photo by Justina Mintz - © 2015 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / IMDB)

James Franco's new comedic biopic about The Room is a gleeful celebration of unrestrained (and disastrous) cinematic dreams.

The unflinching judgment of reality can feel like a cruel betrayal to the earnest and the delusional. If you were to describe enigmatic filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, 'earnest' and 'delusional' might be the first two words on your list. Wiseau wrote, directed, produced, and starred in 2003's The Room; a movie so simultaneously baffling and fascinating that it's been dubbed, "the Citizen Kane of bad movies."

Music

Björk: Utopia

Photo: Santiago Felipe (Sacks & Co.)

On her latest album, Björk leaves heartbreak behind and shares a dazzling world of love and perfection.

Björk's 2015 album, Vulnicura, was a dark, painful experience for the artist. The emotionally draining heartbreak Björk was chronicling (inspired specifically by her breakup with artist Matthew Barney) was tangible, and while it resulted in an impressive collection of music, it's a relief to see that the artist has moved on and found the love and happiness she seems to be reveling in on her latest album.

