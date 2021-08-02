CAPYAC’s “Ooeeooeeoo” Is Funk-Lathered Nu-Disco

CAPYAC, the duo of Eric Peana (nicknamed P. Sugz) and Delwin Campbell (Potion), leave no room for subtlety on their latest single. With zapped-in arcade synths and punctuating horn flutters, “Ooeeooeeoo” is funk-lathered nu-disco with bell-bottom flair and the dancefloor jam-packed. There are the requisite four-on-the-floor drums and sticky bass licks, courtesy of Campbell, but the guest list continues with tambourine jangles, phone rings, African drums—even what sounds like typewriter clacks, a sword unsheathing, and the knock brush notification.

Peana emcees, like a high-and-horny slick-voiced counterpart to Rob Parissi. “You so bad, you so good, the way you rub my foot,” he flirts, each come-on delivered with a nudge. The outro takes a complete 180º, blurred-out with the soft-focus of a lullaby; but the duo’s signature levity remains as Peana croons, “Who the fuck are you?”, like a lounge singer at last call.

