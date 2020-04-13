Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Caroline Kole Gives New Single "Cold" an Acoustic Update (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
13 Apr 2020

Caroline Kole shares a live acoustic performance of her reflective new pop single, "Cold".

Earlier this year, Caroline Kole debuted the new single "Cold". The pop song found footing with its searingly self-reflective message and textured, cerebral production. Written at a time in Kole's life where things weren't going her way, "Cold" looks back on the way that she'd responded to these trying times. Recognizing a need to re-calibrate her approach, the song showcases a moment of self-realization and growth in Kole that many of us can relate to.

Kole's new, live acoustic performance of "Cold" debuts with PopMatters today. Having emerged past the moments of fragility that have been lyricized, this rendition nearly feels celebratory. She reflects, "This song was a heavy song to write, so when we went into the studio to film an acoustic performance of it, we decided to make it feel lighthearted! It's almost a happy feeling now, I think, probably because it was so fun to film!"

Kole will be appearing on this season of NBC's Songland. The television show is set to premiere tonight, 13 April.

