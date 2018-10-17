Powered by RebelMouse
The Moving Pixels Podcast Gets Caught Up in 'A Case of Distrust'

Nick Dinicola
17 Oct 2018

In this edition, we dig into the detective point-and-click text adventure A Case of Distrust, and investigate what makes it good, but not great.

This week, Nick and Eric dig into the detective point-and-click text adventure A Case of Distrust, and investigate what makes it good, but not great.

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

