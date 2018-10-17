Games17 Oct 2018
The Moving Pixels Podcast Gets Caught Up in 'A Case of Distrust'
In this edition, we dig into the detective point-and-click text adventure A Case of Distrust, and investigate what makes it good, but not great.
In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
