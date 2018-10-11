Casey Dubie Reinvents Carole King's "It's Too Late" Into Subtle Folk Pop (premiere)
Vermont singer-songwriter Casey Dubie reimagines the Carole King classic "It's Too Late" with a wistful blend of organic and electronic instrumentation.
With her original music, Burlington singer-songwriter Casey Dubie is known for her analogical lyricism as well as her individualistic blend of indie folk and pop arrangements for those words to inhabit. Taking a page from the likes of Noah Gundersen and Anaïs Mitchell, Dubie marks herself as an artist well in tune with human empathy and world awareness without falling into the trap of the sugary, strummy side of folk pop. Rather, her music is smart and textured, finding a fresh place between cerebral pop and evocative folk to operate. Even as a song of Dubie's allows relatively hefty synths to pervade it, each invocation of electronic influence or a radio-friendly hook is met with a charming anecdote or impassioned reflection—both musically and lyrically—that elevates it towards a greater plane.
With her newest release, however, Dubie offers up a cover. Often tricky territory for an artist to respectfully navigate between a seemingly impossible line of rearranging the song to fit their style, yet not disrespecting the original intent of the number, Dubie impresses in her reimagining of a Carole King classic, "It's Too Late". Keeping a familiar tempo, Dubie's subtle vocal cadence meshes well with a blend of organic and electronic instrumentation. What synths she offers in her reinterpretation plays miraculously into an overarching vision, complete with a persistent percussion, far-off backing vocals, wistful horn, and guitar tones.
Dubie's cover of "It's Too Late" features on her upcoming debut album, into the moon, set for release on 26 October.