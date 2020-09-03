Books

C.C. Tsai's 'Dao De Jing' Has Visual Rhythm

Chris Gavaler
03 Sep 2020

It's odd to read the talk-balloon musings of a Yoda-proportioned philosopher, but C.C. Tsai carries the wisdom in his caricature.

Dao De Jing
Laozi and C. C. Tsai

Princeton University Press

August 2020

Other

Chih-chung Tsai, a renown Taiwanese cartoonist, publishes as C. C. Tsai in English. Dao De Jing, which translates roughly as "The Way of Virtue", is his fourth in a continuing series of Chinese philosophy adaptions, in collaboration with translator Brian Bruya. While the best known of the selected philosophers to many westerners is likely Confucius, Laozi may be equally influential and, according to legend, briefly taught Confucius. Bruya in his introduction acknowledges that Laozi may never have existed and that his famed book may have been written by multiple authors compiled over many years—and yet Dao De Jing's insights still endure.

A possibly non-existent main character provides Tsai the greatest freedom of interpretation. His cartoon Laozi features a head roughly a third larger than the size of his body. His chin merges with his neck in a single pen stroke, and his mouth is seemingly obscured by a comb-like mustache draped from his oval nose. His enormous curving ears are his largest features, extending almost to the top of his flat head.

While it's odd to read the talk-balloon musings of a Yoda-proportioned philosopher, the juxtaposition provides a humorous undercurrent to the philosophy. Would the would-be Laozi approve of his words being mouthed by a cartoon version of himself? Based on Bruya, who praises the original work for its "catchy and superficially appealing" style, I suspect he would. I certainly do. Still, Little Laozi (he's not named that, but there I use it to differentiate the historical character from Tsai's rendering) alters Laozi's words just by appearing to utter them.

Tsai applies the same cartooning norms to the philosopher's surroundings. While likely uninfluenced by him, Tsai's carefully curving and angled shapes are reminiscent of Al Hirschfeld's hyper-stylized caricatures popular in the US in the 1970s. Tsai's sharp clean lines form similarly exaggerated and simplified figures. No crosshatching suggests depth or texture, so the interior spaces of most bodies are as empty as the panel space surrounding them. As it adapts aphorism about simplicity and balance, the style resonates well beyond its surface.

That style as well as the book's layout approach are identical to Tsai's The Way of Nature, an adaptation of Zhuangzi also published by Princeton University Press in 2019. I admit that at first glance, I was disappointed that Dao De Jing could easily be mistaken for the earlier work. But that's a little like complaining that Shakespeare wrote only Shakespearean sonnets. When you innovate your own effective form, why alter it?

Tsai's layout remains elegant. Built around consistent two-page spreads, each left-hand page opens with a full-height caption box containing Laozi's original Chinese text inside double frames, and each right-hand page closes with the same. The side caption boxes never vary in size, but the amount of writing does, with as many as five columns of ideographs and as little as one, and always with copious white space unused. The side boxes also visually highlight where Tsai steps beyond his philosopher's text. The opening of Tsai's adaptation features six pages with empty side boxes—meaning the content, a brief biographical introduction to Laozi, is all Tsai.

I appreciate the general translation principle of providing originals and, even better, how well Tsai integrates them with the translated content sandwiched between. Tsai uses the columns as a visual element, with the lines that compose the ideographs echoed in the cartoon sections between them. Gutters separate the caption boxes, but adjacent frames are interconnected with single lines defining each set of panels. It's a subtle effect, but the choice compresses the multiple panels into a single ideograph-like page unit.

The interiors of the panel are sparse, with the English text floating freely in negative space that merges with the mostly undrawn backgrounds of the cartoons. The thick black lines of the drawings, the English words, the frames, and the ideographs all combine in balanced compositions well-suited to the themes of Laozi's writings. Such sage observations as "The idea cannot be clearly explained through language" takes on additional meaning. Tsai also creates a visual rhythm with Laozi often speaking the final, moral-like statement in the white space of an unframed final panel.

Bruya's introduction is especially targeted at American readers who, he warns, tend to read Laozi through a Reagan-esque, libertarian lens. Reagan, Bruya notes, quoted the Dao De Jing when arguing for smaller government. Bruya's translation of Chapter 60 is less pithy than the one coopted by Reagan's speech-writer ("Govern a great nation as you would cook a small fish; do not overdo it."), but I suspect it's more accurate: "Governing a large country is like frying a small fish—you can't turn it over too often." And to Bruya's credit, he encourages readers to seek out many translations to study their "different perspectives and explanations."

Still, his warning seems key. Reading Chapter 57's "The more laws there are, the more outlaws there will be" in isolation destroys the balancing principle at the heart of Laozi's teachings. The goal is not less government, but less self—a concept harder to cut and paste into a GOP political speech. Laozi instead concludes his book with an aphorism well-known even during his lifetime, "To give is better than to receive" because it encapsulates the "non-contentious spirit" of sages, as well as "the spirit of the dao".

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
chih-chung tsai dao de jing graphic non-fiction princeton university press book review c. c. tsai
7


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Wood Brothers' Oliver Wood Covers  "The Battle Is Over (But the War Goes On)" (premiere + interview)

Wood Brothers' guitarist and vocalist, Oliver Wood releases a new reading of well-known the protest anthem with Bandcamp proceeds going to the ACLU. "I wanted to contribute something that kept peoples' momentum going," he says.

Music

Gregory Porter Creates Another Collection of Soul-Jazz Gems on 'All Rise'

All Rise is another diamond in Gregory Porter's catalog of precious gems. There is studied wisdom, a graceful sagaciousness that accompanies the tracks.

Books

C.C. Tsai's 'Dao De Jing' Has Visual Rhythm

It's odd to read the talk-balloon musings of a Yoda-proportioned philosopher, but C.C. Tsai carries the wisdom in his caricature.

Music

Dianne Davidson Comes 'Full Circle'

A voice from the past re-emerges stronger and better than ever as Dianne Davidson releases Full Circle, her first album since 1988.

Film

Addicted to Drug Dramas "She Shoulda Said NO!" and "The Devil's Sleep"

Films by Sam Newfield and W. Merle Connell in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit series show how exploitation films are blueprints for mainstream cinema.

Music

The Rolling Stones' 'Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out' Came at a Crucial Moment in History 50 Years Ago

With the Charles Manson murders in the rearview mirror and Altamont just around the bend, the Rolling Stones channeled their audience's unexplored id on Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out, now 50 years old.

Music

Percussion Becomes the Narrative on Tangents' 'Timeslips'

Drummer Evan Dorrian makes a good argument to be the frontman of Australian improvisational band Tangents on their new album, Timeslips.

Music

Brennen Leigh's "Billy and Beau" Tells Midwestern Gay Love Story (premiere)

Americana artist Brennen Leigh's "Billy and Beau" offers a story of LGBTQ+ love and coming-of-age that remains universally relatable.

Music

Ty Trehern Explores Letting Go With "Better Off" (premiere)

"Better Off" highlights alternative pop's Ty Trehern's marriage of dark and light. "There is a difference between wants and needs," he says.

Music

Emi Meyer Ascends Into "Space" (premiere)

Singer-songwriter Emi Meyer impresses with the soulful and nuanced balladry of her new single, "Space".

Music

Speaker Face Marry Hustle and Float With "Work Friends" (premiere)

The Fretless' Trent Freeman and Eric Wright team with Ruby Randall for a deeply meditative single, "Work Friends", about the personal and public faces we wear.

Music

Sola Rosa and Thandi Phoenix Are Onto "Something Good" with Their Soulful New Single

New Zealand dance producer Sola Rosa teams with rising soul singer Thandi Phoenix for the upbeat, discofied, joyful, and positive "Something Good".

Music

Morning Arcade's "Cold Shoulders" Is an Atmospheric, Dreamy Debut

Morning Arcade are a new indie rock band out of Cardiff, Wales that create atmospheric, even pastoral, soundscapes on "Cold Shoulders".

Music

Bette Smith Offers Ear-Razing "I'm a Sinner" (premiere +interview)

Soul singer Bette Smith teamed with Matt Patton of Drive-by Truckers for new album, The Good, the Bad and the Bette, that strikes several deeply personal chords. Hear her latest blistering single, "I'm a Sinner".

Books

Wendy Carlos: Musical Pioneer, Reluctant Icon

Amanda Sewell's vastly informative new biography on musical trailblazer Wendy Carlos is both reverent and honest.

Music

Shabazz Palaces Bring the Funk on "Bad Bitch Walking" (premiere)

A sultry, locomotive shuffle of hip-hop and hot blue funk, Shabazz Palaces' "Bad Bitch Walking" features Ishmael Butler as a susurrating lover whose languid gaze of a woman is slowly supplanted by the erotic ellipses of female motion.

Music

The Rolling Stones Dance With Decadence on 'Goats Head Soup'

Almost 50 years on, the rock star excess on display on the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup still resonates.

Music

After Nine Years Away, the Streets Returns Without Much to Say

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive finds Mike Skinner, aka the Streets, staring at his phone and ignoring what made him interesting all along.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.