Powered by RebelMouse
Music

São Paulo's Céu Returns with a Fresh Perspective on 'APKÁ!'

Adriane Pontecorvo
26 Jun 2020
Photo: Gabriela Mo / Courtesy of Press Junkie PR

On Céu's APKÁ!, blissful interpretations of late-night dance music styles and high-heat MPB make for a multidimensional album of soulful energy, replete with her effortless sophistication.

APKÁ!
Céu

Six Degrees

26 June 2020

On her fourth studio album, 2016's Tropix, São Paulo-based singer-songwriter Céu showed a more minimalist and sharply electronic side of herself, largely eschewing the acoustic elements of her trip-hop-adjacent brand of pop in favor of precise synths and open air. It made for a successful shift, still allowing for the dreaminess that is such a hallmark of Céu's compositions while also making room for new creative innovations.

Céu works with the same production team on new release APKÁ!, an album that continues her journey into electrified space while taking even more time to find moments of softness. Blissful interpretations of late-night dance music styles and high-heat MPB make for a multidimensional release of soulful energy, replete with the effortless sophistication that Céu exudes in every album.

From the start of APKÁ!, the atmosphere is thick. "Off (Sad Siri)" features layers of vocal harmonies accompanied by a morning fog of soft percussion and sparse keys that soon gives way to sun-kissed acoustic guitar and singing synths. This delicate introduction soon gives way to "Coreto", where co-producer and keyboardist Hervé Salters' touch is instantly felt in an opening of electronic blips that picks up right where Tropix (on which Salters was also key) left off. It's not long, though, before the rest of the group comes in to fill out the sound: Céu herself, of course, but also co-producer and drummer Pupillo with handclaps and rolling beats, longtime bassist Lucas Martins with low-end grooves, and Pedro Sá bringing an always emotive touch to the guitar. Soon the track is in full swing, balancing sweltering heat and refreshing breezes, rooftop party-ready.

"Forçar o Verão" follows, undoubtedly one of the album's most high-energy cuts, a spiky rock number that sees the band at high voltage. They spend following track "Corpocontinente" floating, Céu's pensive voice winding on a plugged-in cloud of backing sound for a more free-form experience. "Pardo" follows, a track penned for Céu by Caetano Veloso that features Seu Jorge's deep, distinctive voice as part of a wordless refrain between smolderingly sensual verses. More bittersweet is "Nada Irreal", where staccato guitar notes and dramatically resonant piano sounds provide an emotional foundation for Céu's melancholy expressions of hedonism.

Wistful, English-language track "Make Sure Your Head Is Above" moves between gentle, almost nostalgic guitar lines and stormier moments that see Sá's and Martins' respective instruments growling in solidarity with Céu's feelings of uncertainty. Mystique drives the intriguingly eerie imagery of "Fênix do Amor" by way of gripping synthesizers, the wails of which establish a compelling hook. Sá and Martins again work in particularly fantastic tandem, building, with Salters and Pupillo, a soundscape reminiscent of peak 1980s darkwave. "Rotação" twinkles, "Ocitocina (Charged)" grooves, and closing track "Eye Contact" is a final uptempo experimentation with retro synths, electronic beats, and Céu's delivery at its most impassioned.

Céu has long been an internationally-renowned creative force, as potent in her most easy and straightforward moments as in her most forward-facing and electric. APKÁ! has elements of it all: loud, quiet, sober, and utterly vivacious. But this is hardly a simple recap of her career to date. Every second of APKÁ! is fresh and new, and Céu, 15 years into her global fame, continues to grow and try new things with a trustworthy team and wisdom that shows in how well-informed her creative choices ultimately are. Céu's vision works on a cosmic scale, and I continue to anticipate what could come next eagerly.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mpb electronic electropop world music downtempo six degrees records music review synthpop música popular brasileira céu
9
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Smells Like MTV: Music Video and the Rise of Grunge

MTV's central role in delivering grunge to a national audience in the early 1990s demonstrated the network's power as a creator and definer of culture.

Music

15 Landmark Dance Tracks of 1991

Here are 15 pivotal tracks from 1991 when dance music's potential to amaze seemed boundless.

Music

Corb Lund Says "I Think You Oughta Try Whiskey" (premiere + interview)

"I Think You Oughta Try Whiskey" is Americana artist Corb Lund's latest single. "It's an old fashioned country couple-style duet with my friend Jaida Dreyer."

Books

'No Modernism Without Lesbians'

Philosopher and historian Diana Souhami's No Modernism Without Lesbians is a work of impeccable scholarship and a vibrant narrative about the essential and lasting philanthropy and patronage of the Arts by four remarkable lesbians.

Music

São Paulo's Céu Returns with a Fresh Perspective on 'APKÁ!'

On Céu's APKÁ!, blissful interpretations of late-night dance music styles and high-heat MPB make for a multidimensional album of soulful energy, replete with her effortless sophistication.

Music

Mourning [A] BLKstar's 'The Cycle' Is Secular Gospel for Healing a Damaged Nation

Mourning [A] BLKstar's The Cycle is necessary, secular gospel for the healing of a truly damaged nation. Their music somehow sounds like salvation.

Music

Nana Grizol Reckon with US' Racist Past and Present on 'South Somewhere Else'

The Elephant 6-related, new Nana Grizol album, South Somewhere Else, finds the band attempting to reckon with the racist past and present of the US South.

Music

Gordi's 'Our Two Skins' Is an Unvarnished Document of Personal Discovery

Gordi's Our Two Skins chronicles difficulties and revelations against a backdrop of electronic-inspired folk.

Music

The 10 Best Hip-Hop Tracks of 1991

1991's best hip-hop songs lean more towards beats production than the era's increasingly popular gangsta rap genre.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Waiting for the World to Change in the Era of COVID-19

From a GenXer to the GenZs in the time of COVID-19: We know, the waiting is the hardest part.

Music

Michael Jackson's 'Dangerous' and the Reinvention of Pop

Nirvana and company may have killed off '80s rock. But if pop was dead, its "king" Michael Jackson had successfully created alternatives.

Books

Rishi Reddi's 'Passage West' Longs for Life In-Between Worlds

In Rishi Reddi's Passage West, set amidst the lives of early South Asian immigrants to California, the state of being 'in-between' is constantly moulded by the longing to belong simultaneously to two worlds.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.