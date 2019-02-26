Call for Papers: All Things Reconsidered: The Clash - London Calling
As we reboot All Things Reconsidered, PopMatters will be starting with the Clash's London Calling, dissecting it from every angle, from track-by-track rundowns to a series of provocative, insightful essays.
Pitch Deadline: 10 March 2019 (Sunday)
Final Deadline: 31 March 2019 (Sunday)
Contact: Christopher Thiessen and Sarah Zupko
Email: thiessen at popmatters dot com / editor at popmatters dot com
Forty years ago, the Clash's London Calling was unleashed on the universe, becoming one of the most important and iconic rock records of all time. The album art features bassist Paul Simonon just on the brink of smashing his Fender bass into the stage, outlined with cartoonish pink and green lettering calling back to Elvis Presley's debut album. Perhaps feeling boxed in by rock and punk stereotypes and genre lines, the Clash set out to destroy barriers and create a new perspective on music.
London Calling wasn't the first post-punk album, but its widespread reach, excellence in execution, and thoughtful social commentary surely point to its long-lasting importance and relevance.
As we reboot All Things Reconsidered, PopMatters will be starting with the Clash's London Calling, dissecting it from every angle, from track-by-track rundowns to a series of provocative, insightful essays about what created this daring blend of rock, punk, and the sounds brought to England by the Windrush generation. Although you are encouraged to pitch your own ideas for features, here are a few general ideas of what we're looking for:
Please send in essay pitches based on these general concepts...
Audio File: The album's place in history, within its genre, and within the artist's career.
Echoes: The lingering influences of the record. Discuss the musical outgrowths the album engendered.
In Practice: Performance and production discussions of the musicianship and record production and the technology involved as well as the live performance of the music.
Words and Music: Songwriting discussion of the lyrics and composition, both content and process.
The Auteur: Discussion of the artist(s) and their body of work.
