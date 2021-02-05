Little Fish director Chad Hartigan talks with PopMatters about his fascination with love, memory, and losing the ability to remember.

Jack O' Connell and Olivia Cooke in Little Fish (2020) (Courtesy of IFC Films)

'Little Fish' Director on Love and Loss During Pandemic

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

We are moving to WordPress in February out of necessity and need your help to fund the move and further development.