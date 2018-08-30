The Chapin Sisters Lament a Damaged Relationship on "Bottle of Wine" (premiere)
On "Bottle of Wine", folk pop's the Chapin Sisters show that straight-forward, honest songwriting married to the most gorgeous of vocals is a potent mixture indeed.
The folk-pop duo the Chapin Sisters come by their sound most naturally as members of a highly accomplished musical family. Their dad is Tom Chapin, brother of folk legend Harry Chapin and son of jazz drummer Jim Chapin. Like the Carter and Williams family, the Chapins have gifted us with multi-generational talent. With that history and a set of genes in common, it's no surprise that the Chapin Sisters can harmonize like angels. Even on a seemingly simple number like "Bottle of Wine", those glorious harmonies lift up the sad tale of the harmful effects of heavy drinking on a relationship into something heavily affecting and moving. Straight-forward, honest songwriting married to the most gorgeous of vocals is a potent mix indeed.
The song appears on the Chapin Sisters' latest EP, Ferry Boat, released this past April and recorded in New York City right after the 2016 Presidential election. "Music is a place that feels nourishing for us," says Lily. "In our current political climate, an escape from reality is no longer possible, but the time spent in the studio was certainly a refuge," she says. Abigail adds, "music is something positive that we could put into the world. And now as new mothers, it feels more powerful than ever."