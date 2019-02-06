Charlie Faye & The Fayettes Send One Out to a "Stone Cold Fox" (premiere)
The new album from Austin's Charlie Faye & The Fayettes, The Whole Shebang, arrives this Friday. Legendary players Bill Kirchen and Pete Thomas lend their formidable powers to latest tune from the LP.
The Whole Shebang is the second LP from Charlie Faye & The Fayettes and arrives on February 8. Just ahead of that arrival comes a new song from the outfit, "Stone Cold Fox", which features Bill Kirchen (Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen) and Pete Thomas (Elvis Costello & The Attractions). Joined by backing vocalists BettySoo and Akina Adderley, Faye covers some unlikely terrain view this all-too-brief salute to the man a woman loves. Yes, there's an expected nod to the girl groups of the 1960s but there are flavors culled from the subtly subversive side of the B-52s, pub rock, and a steady honky-tonk feel that gives the track its considerable backbone.
Culled from an album that summons happy memories of kicking back with a grape Crush and a stack of 45 records, each with its own character, each moving by in the blink of an eye, "Stone Cold Fox" may be an introduction to Faye and her associates for some, but what an introduction it is.
Speaking about the track, Faye says, "Yes, we're heavily influenced by the '60s girl groups, but I also love a good solid rock 'n' roll song. I'm a big fan of Nick Lowe, Dave Edmunds, and Rockpile. I used to do a cover of Edmunds' 'Let's Talk About Us' in my live solo set, and that always felt great, so I started thinking I should write a song with that kind of vibe to it. We had a great group of musicians in the studio to record it. Pete Thomas (of Elvis Costello & The Attractions) played drums on it and Bill Kirchen played some killer guitar. I feel very fortunate to get to work with both of those guys!"