Charlotte Grayson Says "Coffee" Tastes Like Breakups"
North England indie-pop songstress Charlotte Grayson sings one of the happiest songs about breakups that we've heard.
Charlotte Grayson is an indie-pop artist from the North of England who honed her musical chops on open mic night stages since age 14. All that hard work has paid off, as Grayson possesses confidence and sophistication in her songwriting. Case in point, her latest single "Coffee", a super catchy, upbeat number laden with hooks galore that pass in the fastest two and a half minutes ever. It's an irresistible number, an earworm really. "Coffee tastes like breakups," sings Grayson as she relates the pain of a breakup. That line deftly highlights her gift with a turn of phrase. Meanwhile, she cheers herself and us up with the happiest music she can muster.
