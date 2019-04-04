CHARLOTTE Bares Her Heart on "Nervous" (premiere)
Rising pop artist CHARLOTTE incorporates elements of timeless soul into her newest earworm "Nervous", inspired by her trepidation towards budding romances.
Singer-songwriter CHARLOTTE first bore her soul at just four years old, having traveled throughout much of the United Kingdom and Europe with her grandparents' band. Since then, she has shared songwriting credits with the likes of Mabel, JP Cooper, the Vamps, and others while carving her own path into the realm of rising pop artists recently discovered by renowned producer Toby Gad. While the main of CHARLOTTE's work is a sparkling indie pop affair, reverent with its incorporation of acute synth notes and electronic percussion, the songstress incorporates a large dose of influence from the soul greats that first inspired her. As she demonstrates throughout "Nervous", CHARLOTTE's vocal poise and incorporation of organic instrumentation amidst the modern accouterments showcase her as a viable pop contemporary well-versed in previous iterations of the genre.
CHARLOTTE tells PopMatters, "I've been holding onto 'Nervous' for quite some time. It's the one that always seems to stick in people's heads for days after they see it live. I'm one of those people who's never managed to get into a proper 'grown up' relationship. This song's about a time that I fucked things up before I got to the relationship stage with someone. Well done, me. I hope people love it!"
"Nervous" is from off of CHARLOTTE's upcoming EP, Nowhere to Hide, due out on 3 May.