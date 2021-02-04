Easy to summarize but difficult to, um, flesh out, Chelsea G. Summers' A Certain Hunger is, without a doubt, the Great American Female Serial Killer Novel, The Great Gatsby of women cannibal foodie satirical black comic memoirs.

The Guilty Pleasure of Summers' Monstrous 'A Certain Hunger'

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

We are moving to WordPress in February out of necessity and need your help to fund the move and further development.