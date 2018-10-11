Chris Garneau Celebrates Self-Discovery With "Choices" (premiere)
"We are not imprisoned in the system that they force us into," says Chris Garneau, ahead of a new album and new series of Chinese dates.
Chris Garneau's fourth LP, Yours, arrives on November 9 and the veteran singer-songwriter is now issuing a new single from that collection, "Choices". Spotlighting his inimitable, ethereal vocals, the tune captures the singer's sense of simplicity in composition along with his unabashed emotionalism. Perfectly understated and never less than honest, the tune is a welcome addition to Garneau's already impressive body of song.
"This song is really about finding your true self and being and becoming who you are," he says. "Doing that might mean that you are letting go of a part of yourself sometimes. You can mourn that part while knowing that you are better off without it. Self-liberation can feel challenging because it can feel selfish, but it should! By ultimately being who you really are, you are respecting you, and that is the hardest thing for a lot of us to do. We have to remember we have choices in life, that we are not imprisoned in the system that they force us into."
Garneau's previous releases have garnered him attention in North America, Europe, Japan and South Korea, all places he has made his mark as a live performer over the last 10 years.
Having wrapped up U.S. performances, for the time being, he returns to China for an extensive string of dates beginning October 19.
TOUR DATES
10/19 - Modern Sky Lab, Shanghai, China
10/20 - Mao Live House, Hangzhou, China
10/24 - Nanshan Cultural & Sports Centre Grand Theatre, China
10/25 - TU Space, Guangzhou, China
10/26 - VOX Livehouse, Wuhan, China
10/27 - Aflame art center, Chengdu, China
10/28 - Cultural Palace Grand Theatre, Chongqing, China
10/30 - Tang Go 3/F, Beijing, China
11/2 - Xi'an Concert Hall, Xi'an, China
11/26 - Sebright Arms - London, UK