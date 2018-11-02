Christine Fellows Shares Charming Craftwork Video for "Cocoon" (premiere)
Winnipeg singer-songwriter Christine Fellows' newest indie folk tune is an offbeat, inward-looking charmer, complete with a stop-motion music video to match.
While most of Christine Fellows' releases tend to be wholly solo affairs, the Winnipeg singer-songwriter's Roses on the Vine is a largely collaborative effort. Teaming up with bassist John K, Alex McMaster on cello and keys, and drummer Jason Tait (the Weakerthans, Bahamas), her forthcoming album is comprised of captivating indie folk tunes both inward-looking and stirring in disposition. The reflective, vibrant body of work was co-produced by Fellows alongside her partner, fellow Weakerthan John K. Samson set to be released on 16 November.
Ahead of the LP's release, Fellows is sharing the music video for its second single, "Cocoon", with PopMatters. Altogether delicately and enthusiastically woven, the offbeat and charming sounds of "Cocoon" are met by sights that are just as much of a pleasure to behold. Homemade stop-motion vignettes set the scene for the audiovisual rendition of Fellows' latest, featuring a bevy of separate situations and characters all serving an overarching theme revolving around the limits of our actions as individuals.
Fellows tells PopMatters, "I often collect images and make collages while I'm writing songs, more as a writing tool than anything, but I thought it might be fun to share that part of the process with 'Cocoon,' since the song claims that 'an interior life is a superior life,'" says Fellows. "I made the video in my basement, with a not-very-fancy camera duct-taped to a mic stand—my first experiment with stop motion. It's a pretty rough and loose video—so maybe what I'm trying to say is that although an interior life can be rich, there's only so much we can do as individuals."
TOUR DATES
11/15 - Winnipeg, MB - Goodwill Social Club *
11/16 - Morden, MB - The Legion *
11/22 - Bayfield, ON - The Rabbit Hole *
11/23 - Guelph, ON - eBar *
11/24 - St. Catharines, ON - First Ontario Performing Arts Centre #
11/25 - Toronto, ON - Burdock *
* with John K. Samson
# with Irish Mythen