Music

Chromeo Brings Back Fun with 'Quarantine Casanova'

B. Sassons
18 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Chromeo via Bandcamp

Chromeo's Quarantine Casanova is the light-hearted silver lining we all need in the dark cloud that we are all facing together.

Quarantine Casanova
Chromeo

Chromeo Recordings, Inc.

12 June 2020

The first thing that needs to be said about Quarantine Casanova is it's fun! Five short 1980s funk-flavored jams all based on the relationships that endure in the seemingly endless epidemic.

Over the past 18 years and five albums, Chromeo have been honing their nostalgic and strikingly accurate style. Their influences are clear, Zapp, Cameo, Rick James, and many more. You can hear Chromeo masterful musicality in the accompanying instrumental versions at the tail end of the album. P Thugg's vocoder and talk-box work on "Clorox Wipe" would feel at home in a track by the Bar-Kays, the lush string arrangements of "Roni Got Me Stressed Out" could easily be mistaken for disco-era Chic. The plethora of synths across the release give the EP such a strong authenticity and character that is only enhanced further by the luxurious and exorbitant production.

So what's wrong with Chromeo? Why aren't they more popular? Chromeo's past releases have been panned and described as over-long with empty or even sometimes facile lyricism. This is not the case with Quarantine Casanova. I could see the gimmick wearing off of the EP continued any longer, but part of the skill necessary in crafting something like Quarantine Casanova is to know when to stop. Some of the tracks do overrun a little with indulgent outros. But that's easily overlooked due to the quality of the EP's music and lyricism.

"6 Feet Apart" is the highlight of the EP. It's so well crafted toeing the line between plain silly and genuinely tear-jerking. The song is so universally relatable. I challenge anyone not to be impacted by the caring lyrics littered with references to our new normal and the enforced physical and emotional distance in relationships. Musically we are firmly in feelgood 1980s funk. Infectious drum machine loops, syncopated and hearty synth basslines, kitsch hand claps, squeaky-clean vocals coupled with some talk-box call and response, and shimmering arpeggiated chords in true Hall and Oates fashion. "Six Feet Away" is a pop-funk blueprint underneath witty and timely lyricism, a real joy and a success.

Sometimes a release is "of its time", and this can often be a negative statement, but in Chromeo's case, this is a positive. The EP will not have great longevity, and I won't be racing to re-listen to it too frequently, but for the moment, Quarantine Casanova is a joyful listen. Maybe in a few years, when we remember this episode Quarantine Casanova will be mentioned, and I will be transported back to the bizarre time "Cabin Fever" and "Stay in Bed (And Do Nothing)" were among the most relatable songs.

While Quarantine Casanova could be described as facile or flippant, to me, this EP is important. It's a silver lining in the dark cloud that we are all facing together. It has been brilliant to see and hear all the serious art that has come as a result of quarantine, but it is so refreshing and positive to have a lighthearted, clever, and feelgood EP to timestamp this moment.

electronic edm funk disco dance pop pop-funk dance music review chromeo
7
Film

Buster Keaton's 'The Cameraman' Casts Light on MGM's Tyranny

The Cameraman is Keaton's last great film, a jubilant, chaotic, and overactive silent romantic comedy that, intentional or not, doubles as a vision of the precarity of celebrity, independence, and artistry in the brutal Hollywood system.

Books

Jaki Shelton Green Blends Poetry and Protest on Timely 'The River Speaks of Thirst'

Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green's The River Speaks of Thirst is at once a political statement, cultural commentary, and an aesthetic milestone, a skillful commingling of galvanic activism and evocative poetry.

Music

Music

Malian Legend Oumou Sangaré Glows in Stripped-down Arrangements on 'Acoustic'

On Acoustic, Oumou Sangaré's inner world shines through with particular clarity as the Songbird of Wassoulou performs stripped-down arrangements of some of the most powerful tracks she's recorded over the last 30 years.

Music

Phoebe Bridgers Sublimely Documents the Surreal Present on 'Punisher'

At 25, Phoebe Bridgers is, by all metrics, an artist at the beginning of her career, though Punisher sounds more like the work of a time-tested veteran perfecting a style she's been honing for years.

Music

Jason Mraz Emphasizes Reggae and Positivity on 'Look for the Good'

There's nothing inherently off about his Jason Mraz's new album, but a glance at his past records makes Look for the Good feel a bit lackluster.

Music

This Rainbow Dragon Has Fire Inside: An Interview with Keiynan Lonsdale

For outspoken actor and singer Keiynan Lonsdale, his unabashedly queer debut album centers on sexuality and politics, making for a striking release in the age of quarantine. "There's rhythm to it: there's rhythm in blackness, and it's saying 'Stop being crazy, stop being dangerous, quiet the fuck down, and move your feet.'"

Music

Exquisite Corpse: Guns N' Roses' 'Use Your Illusion I and II'

If there was a gravestone for MTV-style '80s metal, it would probably be Guns N' Roses' 1991 opus Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II.

Music

Soul Legend Eddie Floyd Shares His Musical Journey (interview + book excerpt)

Co-authored by Tony Fletcher, Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Bill Wyman, Paul Young, William Bell, Steve Cropper, and more. Eddie Floyd gives insights into some of his most beloved songs and relationships with Bell, Cropper and Wilson Pickett.

Music

Willie Nile's "New York Is Rockin'" Raucous and Uplifting (premiere)

Veteran rocker Willie Nile delivers another ode to his adopted hometown from New York at Night. "New York City has always inspired me. I love the energy, the grit, and the mystery of it all", says Nile.

Books

'Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier'

The comics format of Jim Ottaviani and Maris Wicks' Astronauts is ideally suited for telling the story of how women fought and overcame sexism in the US Space Program, given the US government and military's ridiculous resistance to female astronauts.

Film

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' and Pedagogical Filmmaking in the Movement for Black Lives

As with Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's films are replete with experimental aesthetics that deconstruct the conventions of (white) Hollywood and re-frame and re-contextualize Black lives and Black history.

