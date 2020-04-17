Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Clara Engel's 'Hatching Under the Stars' Is the Perfect Accompaniment to Isolation

Justin Vellucci
17 Apr 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist via Bandcamp

Dream-folk's Clara Engel sets the stage with an opener on Hatching Under the Stars that's a masterclass in minimalist expansion.

Hatching Under the Stars
Clara Engel

Independent

5 April 2020

"To Keep the Ghost at Bay" opens Clara Engel's new LP – their 28th release on Bandcamp, out digitally on 5 April – and it gives, no hyperbole, a masterclass in minimalist expansion. The song, like most the pieces on the excellent Hatching Under the Stars, is built around the spacy cycles of a spindly, repeating 4/4 motif on glass-fragile electric guitar and is nudged forward by Engel's breathy vocal swoon.

Engel is careful with their adornments. They accent their work with a touch of pedal steel, the faintest hint of Hammond, a careful flourish of strings, the outline of what might (or might not be) a kick drum and a kick drum alone – all placed low, low, low in the mix, their faces barely peeking out from below the covers. Engel reaches what, for the sometimes-chilly record, is a kind of fever pitch, moaning off-handedly, "Fly away with me / This tired old world ain't everything it's cracked up to be." You suddenly realize they have surrounded you with the trappings of a mood-staging ensemble, all while retaining the frightening, eavesdropping intimacy of the lone singer-songwriter. Give yourself over to it, and it's incredible.

The opener sets the bar rather high, but Engel, again and again, rises to the occasion, playing the part of siren over repeating measures that split the difference between Loren Connors and Doctor Came at Dawn-era Bill Callahan. The Connors comparison is apt, as Engel's phantom blues (they sometimes call them "minimalist holy blues") often call to mind that guitar-slinger's gray-period folk with Susan Langille, herself oft tempest-tossed and drowning in the wine-red sea. But Engel, who's based in Toronto, is a fierce and singular independent force that owns their material and has been delivering this kind of riveting repertoire consistently since their 2006 self-titled debut.

I've written this before, but Engel's work harkens back to mid-20th century ideals of film structuralism, the kind of "narratives" that develop out of apparent stasis. Watch Warhol's "static-shot" Empire for an hour or two or three, and the passing of a bird or the appearance of an office-window light becomes a major point of focus with its own impregnated sense of drama. Much the same could be said for Engel's consistently breathtaking work. They lull you in with the carefully recorded and sometimes moribund guitar repetitions, the vocal cues that drip of benzocaine. Repeat, repeat, lull, lull, soothed, soothed. The listener lingers between the bridges like so many dew-laced spiderwebs or gossamer. Then, something like an "accidental" plucking of a harmonic note on the guitar is a seismic event, or the introduction of what might be a bass clarinet is utterly devastating. When Engel, somewhat intuitively, gives up their refrains all together and just sings, lullaby-style, without words on "Preserved in Ice (for Marc Chagall)", it is beyond riveting or scene-stealing. It brings the world around you to a dead halt.

There likely are detractors of Engel's music who say it's too morose or too self-consciously Edward St. John Gorey-esque or too taken, too consumed with the structures and universes it creates. And, yes, people with sunshine-fixated dispositions best look elsewhere. But I dare anyone with a pulse not to be moved nearly to tears by "Old Feathered Devil", with its trebly but steady-handed swirl of electric-guitar color, or the smoky cooing and patient violin weeping of "Baby Alligators" or the double-tracked harmony on the chorus of "Seven Minutes Past Sunrise".

The fact that Engel gets their hooks so deep into the sentiment of your memory without even breaking a sweat is the first indication that they know what they're doing with their ghost-tunes. So, you want a pull quote? Put down that beer or those shots of whiskey, the last drag on the cigarette or the pull of a joint, and seek out some real self-medication. You'll be kicking yourself, just like I am, that you didn't discover Engel sooner.

Related Articles Around the Web
folk indie folk experimental folk dream folk downtempo minimalism music review clara engel
8
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

The 10 Best Experimental "Albums" of 2010

It's not that more experimental-type music was made in 2010. It's just that more of it was getting heard.

Louis Battaglia
Love in the Time of Coronavirus

I Would Like to See My Doctor: Social Distancing and Telemedicine

My first COVID-19-era "telehealth" video call had me looking up my doctor's nose. Who could blame him for turning his camera off?

Music

Rich Aucoin Tells Us "How It Breaks" (premiere)

Canadian indie rocker Rich Aucoin shares the rock 'n' roll and protest pastiche, "How It Breaks". It's a sketch of our times.

Music

Matt Evans' Ambient Soundscapes Transcend the Genre on 'New Topographics'

New York-based percussionist/composer, Matt Evans brilliantly infuses his spacey sonic landscapes with the sounds of everyday life on New Topographics.

Music

Clara Engel's 'Hatching Under the Stars' Is the Perfect Accompaniment to Isolation

Dream-folk's Clara Engel sets the stage with an opener on Hatching Under the Stars that's a masterclass in minimalist expansion.

Music

Hiss Golden Messenger's 'Forward, Children' Offers "Beauty in the Broken American Moment"

Hiss Golden Messenger offer up a welcome serving of musical communion, and in the service of others, during a time when we all need consolation and reassurance. Forward, Children is a PopMatters Pick and aids a worthy cause: education.

Music

Fiona Apple's Thundering 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters' Is Her Most Striking Album

Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters is bold and demanding, and it might very well go down as the finest full-length she has ever made.

Music

RJD2 Discusses His Turntablism Roots

By this point in his career, RJD2's ability to churn out head-boppable hip-hop rooted in true-school ethos seems perpetually ingrained. He discusses his new record, The Fun Ones, and more.

Music

Meet Malawi's Katawa Singers via the Retrospective 'Ufulu 1991-1997'

The electro-gospel choir, Katawa Singers, are legendary in their native Malawi, and the retrospective Ufulu 1991-1997 helps show why.

Music

Ben & Winnie Update the Tango on "La Próxima Traición" (premiere)

Tango duo Ben & Winnie revel in creative revolution in the video for new composition "La Próxima Traición".

Music

Christian Lopez Shares Live Rendition of "Who You Really Are" and His Top 5 Gigs Ever (premiere)

Christian Lopez reflects on his top five favorite live venue experiences alongside the premiere of a live rendition of "Who You Really Are" accompanied by a string quartet.

Music

Glenn Thomas Offers Bittersweet Reflections on "All You Can Do" (premiere)

Glenn Thomas illustrates his shift from rock into the plaintive indie-folk of his solo debut with bittersweet jam, "All You Can Do".

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS
Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.