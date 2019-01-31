Brooklyn Electropop Duo CLAVVS Announce EP 'No Saviors' + Share Stunning Title Track (premiere)
CLAVVS mix killer pop hooks with dance/hip-hop rhythms, Amber Renee's sublime vocals, and subtle electronics on their catchy new single "No Saviors".
CLAVVS is the Brooklyn duo of Amber Renee and Graham Marsh who met at a house party by chance and have since become the best of friends. That strong friendship revolves around a musical kinship that is forward-looking and adventurous in their approach to pop music. CLAVVS mix killer pop hooks with dance/hip-hop rhythms, Renee's sublime vocals, and subtle electronics. The group has already had two #1 hits on the Hype Machine and now they are back with the new track "No Saviors" that spotlights the duo's irresistible charm. It's a song that delivers immediately on impact drawing you into its singular world.
CLAVVS tells PopMatters that "this song is about a lot of things. It's about self-doubt and fear and criticism and growing up, but mostly it's about how I'm learning to believe in myself, despite how other people have hurt me and despite how I've hurt myself. This sentiment feels like the thread connecting all the songs in this project— let go of the past, let go of who you were, and embrace the idea that maybe you're not broken after all."
TOUR DATES
March 13-16: SXSW: Austin, TX
March 19: Gold-Diggers: Los Angeles, CA EP Release Party [FREE]
March 29: Knitting Factory: Brooklyn, NY