Clay Parker and Jodi James "Remember It All" in New Video (premiere)
Louisiana duo Clay Parker and Jodi James' latest is a sweet summertime's look back on time gone by, influenced by the life and lyrics of Woody Guthrie.
Inspired by the likes of Woody Guthrie, Clay Parker and Jodi James both adopted an artistic disposition reminiscent of the influential singer-songwriter throughout their lives in Baton Rouge. Their lifestyle gently carries itself amidst the ebb and flow of classic Americana, influenced by Guthrie's own distinctive air. It's all come full-circle for the duo with the release of their latest album, The Lonesomest Sound That Could Sound, which features songs wholly inspired by Guthrie's lyrics.
These influences could not be more gracefully spread out than they are in the music video for Parker and James' single, "Remember It All". Featuring serene, plaintive harmonies with minimalist acoustic accompaniment, the tune is a strummy folk song dripping in nostalgia. Featuring scenes taken from 1958's The American Look, the video follows the groundwork laid out by the single effortlessly. These visions of the past perfectly ensnare the duo's audience as it naturally relates itself to the wistful callbacks of their performance.
The Lonesomest Sound That Could Sound is out now via Parker and James' own imprints, Electric Wreck Music and Jodi James Publishing.