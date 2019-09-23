Powered by RebelMouse
Events

Climate Strike New York Activists in Photos

Sachyn Mital
23 Sep 2019
Photos by Sachyn Mital

Inspired in part by young activist Greta Thunberg, thousands of people participated in the Climate Strike march in New York, with many other events around the world.

Although we didn't spot 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in the mass of people, she was one of the most inspiring figures of the global Climate Strike which took place on 20 September 2019, a few days ahead of the U.N. Global Summit in New York City. The city allowed students to have the opportunity to skip school that day to participate (if their parents approved it) in a march that began in Foley Square and ended in Battery Park.

As the New York Times reports, "Nowhere is that more true than in the United States, which has produced more emissions than any country since the start of the industrial age, and which is now rolling back a suite of environmental regulations under President Donald Trump. Organizers said there were demonstrations in all 50 United States.... While it was impossible to determine exactly how many people protested worldwide, a preliminary analysis by The Times found several cities had turnouts in the range of 100,000 and many more in the tens of thousands. Rarely, if ever, has the modern world witnessed a youth movement so large and wide, spanning across societies rich and poor, tied together by a common if inchoate sense of rage."

Related Articles Around the Web
climate strike greta thunberg climate science climate change environmental movement activism protest galleries

The 10 Best Debut Albums of 2009

Continuing our celebration of PopMatters' 20th anniversary, we revisit our 10 picks for the best debut albums of 2009. It turns out our selections were prescient as many of these artists have gone on to storied careers. Travel back to 2009 and see them again for the first time.

Music

The 60 Best Albums of 2009

PopMatters turns 20 years old this October and we're beginning to celebrate our history by taking you back in time a decade ago. Obama was in the White House and the musical times were very good indeed. Revisit 2009 through its best albums.

Music
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.