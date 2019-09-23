Climate Strike New York Activists in Photos
Inspired in part by young activist Greta Thunberg, thousands of people participated in the Climate Strike march in New York, with many other events around the world.
Although we didn't spot 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in the mass of people, she was one of the most inspiring figures of the global Climate Strike which took place on 20 September 2019, a few days ahead of the U.N. Global Summit in New York City. The city allowed students to have the opportunity to skip school that day to participate (if their parents approved it) in a march that began in Foley Square and ended in Battery Park.
As the New York Times reports, "Nowhere is that more true than in the United States, which has produced more emissions than any country since the start of the industrial age, and which is now rolling back a suite of environmental regulations under President Donald Trump. Organizers said there were demonstrations in all 50 United States.... While it was impossible to determine exactly how many people protested worldwide, a preliminary analysis by The Times found several cities had turnouts in the range of 100,000 and many more in the tens of thousands. Rarely, if ever, has the modern world witnessed a youth movement so large and wide, spanning across societies rich and poor, tied together by a common if inchoate sense of rage."
- The Faces of Young Protesters at New York City's Climate Strike ... ›
- New York's Climate Strike and the Things That Make Teen-Agers ... ›
- Protesting Climate Change, Young People Take to Streets in a ... ›
- Greta Thunberg's speech to New York climate strike ›
- New York City Climate Strike with Greta Thunberg & Puerto Rico ... ›
- Global Climate Strike → Sep. 20–27 ›