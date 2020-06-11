Cocktails Reach Power Pop Ecstasy on "Bun E. Carlos" (premiere)
Cocktails' "Bun E. Carlos" taps into the fantasy side of rock 'n' roll. It's the new single from their upcoming LP, Catastrophic Entertainment, a "raw and dirty monster of a pop record".
Catastrophic Entertainment, the latest release from Cocktails is slated for a 1 July release via Wizards and Potions. In preparation, the indie/power pop collective offers up a sun-drenched tune named after Cheap Trick's Bun E. Carlos.
Not a straight tribute to the drummer, it does carry some of his relaxed, nonchalant spirit in its verses and choruses. As infectious as the Replacements' ode to Alex Chilton, it's a reminder that the well-crafted pop song refuses to die. Featuring lead guitar work from Joel Cusumano (Sob Stories), synth and vocals from Lauren Matsui (Seablite), plus bassist Rob Goodson (Re-Volts) and drummer Phil Lantz (Neutrals), the track, which was penned by Patrick Clos, is one informed by the collective's dreams.
"It's almost like a fantasy we all (or at least Cocktails) long for right now (especially given the current pandemic times): traveling the world, playing music, finding love, drinks with friends, beating the shit out of a drum set", he says. "Simpler times." Catastrophic Entertainment, which he further describes as "a raw and dirty monster of a pop record", may be the start of a beautiful friendship for many listeners.