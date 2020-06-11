Powered by RebelMouse
Cocktails Reach Power Pop Ecstasy on "Bun E. Carlos" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
11 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Earshot Media

Cocktails' "Bun E. Carlos" taps into the fantasy side of rock 'n' roll. It's the new single from their upcoming LP, Catastrophic Entertainment, a "raw and dirty monster of a pop record".

Catastrophic Entertainment, the latest release from Cocktails is slated for a 1 July release via Wizards and Potions. In preparation, the indie/power pop collective offers up a sun-drenched tune named after Cheap Trick's Bun E. Carlos.

Not a straight tribute to the drummer, it does carry some of his relaxed, nonchalant spirit in its verses and choruses. As infectious as the Replacements' ode to Alex Chilton, it's a reminder that the well-crafted pop song refuses to die. Featuring lead guitar work from Joel Cusumano (Sob Stories), synth and vocals from Lauren Matsui (Seablite), plus bassist Rob Goodson (Re-Volts) and drummer Phil Lantz (Neutrals), the track, which was penned by Patrick Clos, is one informed by the collective's dreams.

"It's almost like a fantasy we all (or at least Cocktails) long for right now (especially given the current pandemic times): traveling the world, playing music, finding love, drinks with friends, beating the shit out of a drum set", he says. "Simpler times." Catastrophic Entertainment, which he further describes as "a raw and dirty monster of a pop record", may be the start of a beautiful friendship for many listeners.

