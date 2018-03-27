Colatura Sounds Depression Alarm With "Afraid" (premiere)
Drawing on a range of influences from '50s female-fronted outfits to Manchester post-punk and all manner of noisy things, Colatura sounds both of and out of its time.
Spring Drew Blood, the debut EP from Colatura, arrives April 13. The New York City outfit features Jennica Best (vocals, bass) and Digo DeGorio (vocals, guitar). The pair formed the nucleus of Colatura in early 2017 and soon enlisted Rich DiGregorio to found out the band. Drawing on a range of influences from '50s female-fronted outfits to Manchester post-punk and all manner of noisy things, Colatura sounds both of and out of its time, delivering music that seems to have always been.
The unit's new single, "Afraid", captures that spirited, ethereal essence while touching on weightier themes than a first listen might suggest. "The song is about that dark and seductive voice of depression that says things will be better if you give in," the band offers. "In the lyrics, the negative voices are personified as someone trying to get you to come into the water, saying everything will be better if you trust it, but if you listen to that voice too long, the words will drown you. By the third verse you're left to wonder if, even if you manage to survive to old age, that beckoning voice of depression and darkness will ever really be gone."