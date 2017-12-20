Powered by RebelMouse
Converge: The Dusk in Us

Spyros Stasis
8h
Publicity photo via Bandcamp

Having acquired an abundance of experience and wisdom through their 30-year existence, post-hardcore legends Converge return with their ninth album in The Dusk in Us, crafting a record that balances between youthful angst and calmed maturity.

The Dusk in Us
Converge

Epitaph / Deathwish

3 Nov 2017

Listening to Converge's latest album The Dusk in Us, it is difficult to fathom that for a band that has been active for nearly 30 years they are still able to produce work that is so compelling and relevant to today's scene. Since the mid-'90s Converge has been a prominent act in the experimental extreme hardcore scene, producing excellent albums in Halo in a Haystack, Petitioning the Empty Sky and When Forever Comes Crashing. Always forward thinking and able to evolve in regards to their style and sound, Converge released one of the pivotal records of extreme music in Jane Doe, setting the bar for post-hardcore works.

Still, the band does not rest on its laurels, and they continued to explore different aspects of their identity with the underrated You Fail Me, before driving with more urgency in No Heroes and Axe to Fall. However, the second true peak of Converge's career came in 2012 with All We Love We Leave Behind with the band able of finding a fine balance between the aggressive hardcore aesthetic and compositional complexity and depth.

The Dusk in Us arrives five years after All We Love We Leave Behind and it feels like the natural continuation of Converge's vision. Still kicking and screaming as opening track "A Single Tear" displays, the band appears not to have missed a beat in this five-year gap, producing some devastating breakdowns in the midst of the lightning fast drumming and sharp guitar riffs. The primal and chaotic aesthetic is still vibrant, rooted in the hardcore heritage as Converge explores these short bursts of anger and anguish in the likes of "Eye of the Quarrel", "Broken by Light" and "Cannibals". All clocking under two and a half minutes, these tracks bring forth the most devastating and extreme manifestation of the band, as Bannon screeching vocals cut through the thick rhythm section of Newton and Koller.

Despite the indulgence with the extreme edge of the hardcore sound, Converge was never a band to myopically remain focused on just one sound. The tempo drops down and the post-metal, sludge-oid elements come to the surface in the heavy "Under Duress", while closing track "Reptilian" features a more slithering quality that goes alongside the otherwise towering presentation. The full extent of experimentalism is found in "Murk & Marrow" as the band lets go of solid structure, and explore the potency of blackened hardcore, the loose quality of improvisational progression, always featuring its trademark raw energy.

The key in Converge's sound, however, and that has been true since the early days, is the band's ability to explore the melodic tendencies without going all mushy, a trap that a lot of other extreme hardcore bands find themselves in. The lead work does not feel pushed, with the harmonies appearing naturally in The Dusk in Us, as the mid part of the otherwise in-your-face and punishing "A Single Tear" suggests. The track that completely encompasses the band's essence is no other than the seven-minute long title track, which evolves into a terrifying and beautiful opus. Lyricism meets with the detached vocal delivery of Bannon, creating a highly moving moment where Ballou's distorted guitar arrives in emotive waves.

Converge has not been going so much through a process of transformation as one of maturing. Still angry and rebellious as in their early releases, they also display a much wiser and patient perspective that only years of experience can bring. As Bannon's delivery in "Trigger" suggests "the string of pain ripens with age", Converge has made use of every experience to become what they stand for today and what is their philosophy in today's geopolitical climate. Honoring Vasili Arkhipov, the only Soviet officer who casted a vote against firing nuclear weapons from a submarine in the Cuban missile crisis, the track not only explores the disdain towards the current political status quo ("Fresh-faced oligarch we have grown far apart"), but it also offers a message of patience and planning rather than rage and outbreak ("You see the patience is a test, it separates boys from men").

What remains, in the end, is something surprisingly optimistic that Converge brings with The Dusk in Us, which is a stunning message for our times. Instead of simply producing a militant message, the band suggests taking a look at the importance of evaluating what one has, as the title track suggests, "What does the future hold, if we're running low on health and hope?" It is sometimes expected that creative individuals, no matter if we are talking about musicians, directors, producers or artists, lose their way through the years, becoming a shadow of their previous selves. Converge does not accept that notion, and in "Thousand of Miles Between Us" deliver the best message for carrying on through any struggle, "My shattered smile that life provides/ Stand up straight take it on the chin / Pick up my teeth and start again". They still carry on through the shrapnel, and it does not seem like they have any intention of stopping, and that is the wisdom they are freely sharing with anyone that cares to listen.

Neal Morse - "He Died at Home" (video) (premiere)

Jordan Blum

The first video from Morse's upcoming singer/songwriter LP is an effectively sparse and somber reflection on a real-life tragedy.

To many fans, Neal Morse is synonymous with extensive song structures and richly intricate arrangements; after all, his own solo outings—as well as his earlier work with Spock's Beard—are considered paramount entries in modern American progressive rock. However, beneath all of that has always lied an earnest and reflective singer/songwriter, an artistic identity that he's continuously delves into at least partially—if not fully, as on 2014's Songs for November—within each release. On 16 February 2018, Morse will release the next entry in his singer/songwriter style, Life & Times, and if his newest single, "He Died at Home", is any indication, it'll be filled with plenty of heartfelt stories and introspective music.

The Best Avant-Garde and Experimental Music of 2017

The personal is political, the local is global, and privacy is passé. Our musical experimenters are mere soldiers, fighting the good fight in the name of a brighter and weirder tomorrow.

What can we say about the state of experimental music in 2017? This year, I won't pretend I'm equipped to answer such a question. My vague intuition is this: the music world—not to be mistaken for the music business—is as wide open, as conscious and as self-conscious as ever.

Recorded music history has been conveniently digitized and cataloged, available now on your favorite streaming service. The map of musical influence shows arrows going every which direction, circling back on themselves, stretching tautly into the future. Regional scenes have given way to global Internet microgenres, which have in turn dissolved to fill the cracks in our musical past. Music has never been harder to classify, and that is, I think, a good thing.

The 15 Best Soul/R&B Albums of 2017

2017 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts. All the while, R&B keeps pushing forward.

15. Jessie Ware - Glasshouse (Island)

Sometimes, being rushed isn't all that bad. Jessie Ware was reportedly so desperate to finish Glasshouse before having a baby this year that she moved from songwriting partner to songwriting partner with something of reckless abandon. The thing is, it worked. Collaborating with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Ryan Tedder to Samuel Preston, the result wasn't only one of the best pop-R&B; albums of the year, but it was also the strongest of Ware's career.

‘The Best American Sports Writing 2017’: The Power of the Pen in a Year of Unquiet Americans

"We sometimes project our problems onto sports," Louisa Thomas notes. "But sports can also be ... where we start to work them out."

"Sports has never quite known how to stay in its lane," notes Howard Bryant, ESPN senior writer and editor of the Best American Sports Writing 2017 (BASW 2017) anthology. In a watershed moment for journalism, the best sports stories give shape to competitions in context, connecting prep sports and human trafficking, or taking a knee and the Bill of Rights, and lead the vehicle of sports to drift from its lane. Never before, though, have athletes and sportswriters found in the oncoming traffic the motorcade of the President of the United States, straddling the double-yellow line, hell-bent on a high-speed, high-stakes game of chicken.

Doing Bad Things for the Right Reasons: Director Thomas Rennier on 'The Weight'

Clayne Crawford in The Weight (2016) (courtesy of Prodigy PR)

"I've always been drawn to stories about people that got into a circumstance, but had good intentions when they started," says Rennier.

After Julie's (MJ Brackin) ex-husband Thad (Clayne Crawford) goes missing, she is pulled into a small town crime ring. When the local sheriff, who is in love her refuses to help find him, Julie is forced to hire a private investigator to find Thad.

