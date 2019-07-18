Corb Lund and Hayes Carll Join Forces for "Cover of the Rolling Stone" (premiere)
Ahead of his Cover Your Tracks EP, Americana's Corb Lund teams up with Hayes Carll for a rousing rendition of Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show's "Cover of the Rolling Stone".
Corb Lund is taking a new turn with his upcoming release, Cover Your Tracks. As the name implies, Lund is going to be giving his own country-folk spin to a series of cover songs. Releasing on 13 September via New West, Cover Your Tracks encourages fans of the Americana artist to expect the unexpected. Featuring several guest artists and a collection of covers with original artists ranging anywhere from AC/DC to Nancy Sinatra, each holds their merit on the EP as songs that Lund says have inspired him to carve out his own career.
Ahead of its release, PopMatters is premiering the album's first single, a rendition of Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show's "Cover of the Rolling Stone", famously written by Shel Silverstein. Acclaimed Texan singer-songwriter Hayes Carll joins Lund on their rousing take on the tune, producing a feel-good cover that will easily get folks grooving to its infectious, clap-along beat.
Of the song, Lund says, "I've been playing this in bars for years because it's always made a great honky-tonk tune. And the subject matter all feels kinda familiar. Thanks to brother Hayes for jumping in."
Carll adds, "You mean I get to hang out with my bad-ass country singing, horse riding, guitar picking, longtime friend, Corb Lund, record a classic Shel Silverstein song, and then accept all of the glory, fame, money, and accolades that will surely follow? Count me in!"
Cover Your Tracks will be available digitally, as well as in CD format. It is currently available for pre-order.
