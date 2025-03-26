Cornelia Murr Has a Hypnotic Way of Expressing Self-Discovery

Cornelia Murr began renovating an abandoned house in rural Kansas. She stripped wallpaper, breathing life back into something long discarded. The restoration project gave her time to reflect on her journey—where she’s been and where she’s going. These personal and artistic existential themes provide the inspiration and bones for her second full-length LP, Run to the Center.

On the album, Murr explores what it’s like to be in your mid-30s, grappling with doubt and pressures to settle down. Not only is she finding her place in the world, but she is finding herself in a relatively new role. She played in bands for years before going solo in 2018 with her debut, Lake Tear of Clouds. Following her EP Corridor, Murr’s latest effort finds the artist at her most refined. Her songwriting is imaginative and introspective; she has a hypnotic way of expressing self-discovery.

Cornelia Murr worked with producer Luke Temple (Adriene Lanker, Hand Habits) and produced ten songs that land somewhere between dream pop and psychedelic folk. Temple joined her at the derelict house to record some parts. The resulting instrumentals are opulent, layered with organ, synth, and guitar, and the chord movements consistently feel engaging, never dull.

The single and opener, “Skylight”, begins with synth stabs testing the waters. The song is about settling into the present, becoming aware, and recognizing in the little things that life can suddenly shift drastically. Chance encounters (“I left you in the street as you went to the patisserie, taking care of our pretend little family”) can alter the course of your life. The endless possibilities and infinite timelines are awe-inspiring.

“Meantime” explores the complicated feelings of moving forward. It’s about wanting to cling to something innocent, pure, and comforting, wanting to savor it until dysfunction bursts. There is grief in saying goodbye to something that once meant so much. It’s like trying to maintain a friendship when an intimate relationship doesn’t—it never really works out.

“Pushing East” is about resilience. It’s about moving ahead after a tough breakup. The theme mainly speaks to a relationship that extended into a musical collaboration and how the experience between the two can be different. Murr’s mother, Pamela Livingston, provides a flute as a gesture of support and solidarity.

The theme for the single “How Do You Get By” came to Cornelia Murr in a dream. It investigates currencies and the abstract forms people use to prescribe meaning to their lives. In a broader sense, it is an existential question—what is the meaning of life? The answer varies from person to person, and the lyrics ask, “What’s the richness in your life, from where you can derive?”

Near the end of the record, a three-song stretch hits a satisfying nerve. “Spiral of Beauty”, “Layaway”, and “This Will All Change” present Murr in her clearest and most refined. These tracks bring her reserved voice to the forefront, allowing her to stand as a true solo artist. Her voice can be more affected when given space within sophisticated chord progressions. “Spiral of Beauty” is a psychedelic stoner jam reminiscent of the Doors. Her phrasing during the verses on “Layaway” fits neatly between the instrumental, and “This Will All Change” is a quiet stand-out with guitar, organ, and a short run time.

Sometimes, the arrangements’ layers, movement, and intricacy can get in the way of her vocals. Murr possesses a beautiful voice carrying a hint of melancholy, but paired with her long, drawn-out syllables, which fit the hazy mood of the songs, her reserved delivery tends to get her vocals buried. While consistency is valuable, her performance sometimes feels emotionally flat; there isn’t a wide range of dynamics. The album stays at one mood, but the music itches for her to step further into the expression, asking her to be more vulnerable.

Overall, Run to the Center is a valiant second effort from an artist settling into her role. The music is incredible and sophisticated, and although a bit of pop sensibility in the vocal melodies would make these songs hit harder, Murr’s songwriting is unique and engaging. Cornelia is building herself into a formidable solo artist who can stand independently, confident, introspective, and daring. Despite the hazy sound, she has the craftswomanship to create something beautiful and meaningful.