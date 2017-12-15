Powered by RebelMouse
Courtship Ritual: Chary EP

Maria Schurr
The word “chary" may be a substitute for “cautious", but Courtship Ritual's new EP of the same title is anything but. The one-two sass attack of “Down Low" and “Blunt as Naive" makes this much clear from the start. This pair of songs serves as the perfect, attention-getting opener for Chary's nuanced five-song ride.

A marriage between Monica Salazar's playful vocals and Jared Olmstead's austerely post-punk bass grooves, this follow-up to 2014's Pith feels both worth the wait and a tease of what is hopefully more to come. EP closer “Gris Gris", with its smoldering atmospherics and impassioned vocals effortlessly intensifies the urge for more, now, again. Overall, Chary's 15 minutes may be a little too pop to be post-punk, a little too post-punk to be pop, but the satisfaction gained therein cuts deeper and more succinctly than many of 2017's full-lengths.

