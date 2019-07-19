In His New Van Session, Craig Stickland Presents "Break Every Rule" (premiere)
Previewing his new album, Starlit Afternoon, singer-songwriter Craig Stickland produces a passionate live performance of "Break Every Rule" amidst the natural beauty of Yosemite National Park.
Leading up to the release of his new album, Starlit Afternoon, Craig Stickland is hitting the road. Driving his self-converted Sprinter Van to a series of remote California locales, the singer-songwriter is performing stripped-back acoustic renditions of new songs in the aptly-named "Van Sessions". The latest "Van Session" sees Stickland performing an impassioned and raw live performance amidst the natural beauty of Yosemite National Park. Directed by Joel Ruscinski, the recording is gorgeously captured and can be viewed in 4K to accentuate Yosemite's magnificence with Stickland and his piano at its center.
"We all have our patterns and habits that shape us, but every once in awhile someone comes along who makes you say 'fuck it'," reflects Stickland. "'Break Every Rule' is a song written about that person. The one who makes you stay up all night even when you have to be up early. The one who convinces you that maybe ordering sushi in bed at 3:00 am on a Tuesday is a good idea. 'Break Every Rule' is a song about that one person who makes you bend the rules a little, even until they break."
- Craig Stickland's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's sounds ›
- Craig Stickland - Burn It Down (Official Video) - YouTube ›
- Craig Stickland (@CraigStickland) | Twitter ›
- Craig Stickland (@craigstickland) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Craig Stickland – Coming Soon 2019 ›