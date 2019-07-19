Powered by RebelMouse
Music

In His New Van Session, Craig Stickland Presents "Break Every Rule" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
19 Jul 2019

Previewing his new album, Starlit Afternoon, singer-songwriter Craig Stickland produces a passionate live performance of "Break Every Rule" amidst the natural beauty of Yosemite National Park.

Leading up to the release of his new album, Starlit Afternoon, Craig Stickland is hitting the road. Driving his self-converted Sprinter Van to a series of remote California locales, the singer-songwriter is performing stripped-back acoustic renditions of new songs in the aptly-named "Van Sessions". The latest "Van Session" sees Stickland performing an impassioned and raw live performance amidst the natural beauty of Yosemite National Park. Directed by Joel Ruscinski, the recording is gorgeously captured and can be viewed in 4K to accentuate Yosemite's magnificence with Stickland and his piano at its center.

"We all have our patterns and habits that shape us, but every once in awhile someone comes along who makes you say 'fuck it'," reflects Stickland. "'Break Every Rule' is a song written about that person. The one who makes you stay up all night even when you have to be up early. The one who convinces you that maybe ordering sushi in bed at 3:00 am on a Tuesday is a good idea. 'Break Every Rule' is a song about that one person who makes you bend the rules a little, even until they break."

Related Articles Around the Web
From Your Site Articles
    craig stickland singer-songwriter premiere
    Pop Ten
    Mixed Media
    PM Picks

    © 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
    Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.