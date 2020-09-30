Creature Comfort's "Woke Up Drunk" Ruminates on Our Second-Guesses (premiere)
A deep reflection on breaking up, Nashville indie rock/Americana outfit Creature Comfort's "Woke Up Drunk" is the most personal track from their new album, Home Team.
Creature Comfort have found a means of carving out their share of the Nashville music scene with their idiosyncratic blend of indie rock and Americana. On "Woke Up Drunk", acoustic fingerpicking and yearning electric tones mesh with ebullient strings, steady percussion, and a punchy vocal delivery to continue their musical ascent. It's the latest cut that Creature Comfort are sharing from their upcoming LP, Home Team, set to release on 30 October. As lead singer-songwriter and guitarist Jessey Clark attests, it's also one of their most intimate tracks.
Clark tells PopMatters, "This is probably the most personal of all the songs on the record. It's about when you break up with someone, even if you're the one who ended the relationship, there's still like that curiosity of whether or not that was the right decision. This song is just me wondering if that person's still the same person that you knew. Is there still a reason why you didn't want to be with them? Have they changed? It's all the little second-guessings and trying to figure out if there's anything you can do to take your mind off of the past. And that's just to keep moving forward, one foot in front of the other."