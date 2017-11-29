Powered by RebelMouse
Film

Credibility Not Required or Desired: 'Cop-Out' and 'The High Commissioner'

Michael Barrett
5m
Cop-Out (Kino-Lorber DVD)

Ah, the High Sixties, pinnacle of a certain strain of sleek, glamorous, sophisticated thriller spawned by a stylish brew of influences: James Bond, Alfred Hitchcock, the heist caper, and a European New Wave sensibility. Credibility wasn't required, or even desired. Some of us eat these things up, which is why we'll appreciate new Blu-rays of Pierre Rouve's Cop-Out (1967) and Ralph Thomas's The High Commissioner (Nobody Runs Forever) (1968). Besides falling on the disposable end of the spectrum in sophisticated thrillers, they share a secret ingredient that we'll get to in a moment.

Cop-Out makes more sense under its British title, Stranger in the House, based on a similarly titled novel by Georges Simenon that had been filmed in France in 1942 and would be remade in 1997. This movie functions most effectively as a vehicle for James Mason as John Sawyer, a bitter, self-loathing, alcoholic barrister with no time for his daughter Angela (Geraldine Chaplin), a sullen, close-cropped lass who works in a law office. We can hardly blame him.

She's hanging out with the wrong crowd of swinging toffs plus one poor Greek immigrant boy (Paul Bertoya) whom she's fallen for. The latter becomes the scapegoat when a weirdly abrasive American refugee (Bobby Darin) is found dead in Sawyer's attic, where Angela had stashed him for reasons that are entirely unclear and unconvincing, and her father pulls himself together long enough to defend the Greek against the incestuous old-boy system that's eager to railroad him.

This film isn't about its far-fetched story but its "mod" style, both in design and its complicated sequence of flashbacks. The opening scene features the back of a man's shirt declaring "I HATE YOU ALL" as he strolls into some groovy club where the kids are sharing a toke and the Animals play a song written for the movie, "Ain't That So". The song reappears when the gang goes on a desperate music-video lark on an unpeopled ship, and they all look like they've been laboriously directed to pretend a frantic good time. Mason's alcoholic insider-turned-outsider will be the figure who puts these wasted youths in their place, along with their "pompous ass" parents, in an easy bit of cynical truth-telling. The resolution involves a repressed sexual secret and reading aloud from Dostoyevsky.

This is the only film directed by BBC broadcaster Pierre Rouve, who also wrote it and had some experience as a producer. At no point do credibility or even conviction feel like priorities, as Rouve seems to encourage melodramatic overplaying as its own form of spectacle to fit into the bric-a-brac. Angela's room seems designed as a stage set rather than a bedroom, complete with Godardian interplay of posters, and the abandoned theatre where Darin's character first hides is a similar warehouse of propmaster's detritus. Sawyer is granted a couple of his own flashbacks, designed in stylized snow white with people in black like chess pieces.

The High Commissioner (Kino-Lorber DVD)

No more swallowable yet action-packed is The High Commissioner, known in England as Nobody Runs Forever. It's one of the many collaborations between producer Betty E. Box and director Ralph Thomas for the Rank Organisation. Based on a novel by Jon Cleary, it stars the prolific Rod Taylor playing, for once, what we really was: Australian.

He's Sgt. Scobie Malone, a rough and ready copper flown in from the Outback to pommy London in order to arrest a prominent Aussie diplomat, Sir James Quentin (Christopher Plummer), for an old murder. Scobie's dispatched on this assignment by a politician (uncredited Leo McKern) who's described as a rival to Quentin and his opposite in every way: short, gruff and vulgar to Quentin's tall, aristocratic elegance.

Part of the beautiful set design of Quentin's world is the array of gorgeous, sophisticated, international women. Lilli Palmer plays Quentin's distraught wife, forever wringing her hands. Camilla Sparv plays his Swedish secretary whose specialty is smirking. Striking Israeli actress Daliah Lavi plays we're never sure what, for she's gowned and headgeared and made up like an ambassador from another planet on Star Trek. She lures Scobie into bed for reasons of her own, and he proves pliable.

This is the sort of movie where we're assured that Quentin is in the middle of crucial peace talks between many nations that should wrap up in a few days, not that we're ever really sure what that's about, and meanwhile he goes to Wimbledon for an elaborately staged public murder attempt one day after being shot at outside his house. Time is filled with two-fisted action (one bout occurs in front of a poster for another Thomas/Box thriller from the previous year, Ralph Thomas's Deadlier Than the Male), foiled assassination setpieces, and an utterly ridiculous finalé, all scored by Georges Delerue with lush majesty as we tour lavishly appointed mansions.

The common ingredient of these two films is executive producer Selig J. Seligman, whose Selmur Productions contributed to these international affairs. According to IMDB, he served as a U.S. Army lawyer at the Nuremberg trials before moving into a successful career in TV production. For ABC, he produced Accused, re-enactments of court cases that drew on his legal interests. Selmur made the WWII shows Combat, an important early project for Robert Altman, and Garrison's Gorillas.

Seligman moved into a busy career of features, including a bit of mod madness I'd love to see on Blu-ray, the spy spoof beach party known as Out of Sight (1966). International co-productions of 1967-68 include Desmond Davis''s Smashing Time with Rita Tushingham and Lynn Redgrave, Ralph Nelson's Charly, with Cliff Robertson in an Oscar-winning role, John Boorman's Hell in the Pacific, with Lee Marvin and Toshiro Mifune, and the expensive all-star fiasco (not without interest) called Candy, which deserves its rep as a "typical" example of Sixties excess. In other words, Seligman was contributing to an interesting batch of titles before his untimely death at age 51 in 1969.

Kino Lorber's Blu-rays of Cop-Out and The High Commissioner look good and offer trailers as the only extras.

Related Articles Around the Web
stranger in the house cop out pierre rouve crime drama nobody runs forever the high commissioner ralph thomas jon cleary kino lorber action thriller sixties cop-out
5
Music

The Best Jazz of 2017

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably.

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably. Hence the sense that jazz, for some time now, scratches by, barely, well outside of pop culture. But the dazzle of this form in 2017 is it that still draws deeply from popular music — particularly hip-hop and black American music of various styles — while still insisting on its own tradition of improvisation and radical freedoms.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best jazz jazz matt mitchell rez abbasi miles okazaki linda may han oh steve coleman's natal eclipse steve coleman vijay iyer ron miles joe fiedler kate gentile craig taborn ryan keberle and catharsis nate smith
Music

The Best Ambient/Instrumental Music of 2017

Evan Sawdey

In a year when the daily damning headlines make us all want to retreat into ourselves, the ambient/instrumental crowd aren't being idle by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this roundup of brilliant new voices proves that ambient artists are taking more risks and breaking more ground than we ever thought possible.

It's pretty astounding how casual and raucous the ambient/instrumental crowd is these days. Amazingly, this is not a joke.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 ambient instrumental kiasmos hayden pedigo the seven fields of aphelion indian wells teen daze cfcf jean-michel blais aris kindt mark mcguire dungen prins thomas metro riders leandro fresco rafael anton irisarri
Film

Ang Lee's Bruce Banner Can't Carry the Weight of Hulk

Hulk (2003) film poster

Compared to the Bixby/Ferrigno television series and even most of the Hulk comics, Ang Lee's Hulk was not what audiences were expecting.

The year 2003 saw the release of three Marvel films: Daredevil, X2: X-Men United, and Hulk. These were the films that entered serious production (sometimes after years of fitful development) following the success of X-Men (2000), and arrived just in time to ride the wave of excitement following Spider-Man (2002). Of these 2003 films, only X2: X-Men can be considered an unequivocal success. Daredevil was meddled with, resulting in an unsatisfying film that underwhelmed at the box office. Hulk, on the other hand, had a clear vision and a unique approach to comic book filmmaking. Hulk has excellent visual effects (the best seen in a Marvel film up to that time) and a highly prestigious art-house filmmaker, Ang Lee, at the helm. What harms Hulk, unfortunately, is a severe mishandling of its central character -- Bruce Banner, the "puny human" -- which results in the film, and its attempts to bring psychological depth to superheroes, feeling deathly dull and uninvolving.

Keep reading... Show less
comic book superhero film the incredible hulk hulk ang lee superheroes
Music

Hegazy - "Here to Stay" (video) (premiere)

Twin sisters Leila and Omnia Hegazy combine R&B and pop on "Here to Stay", which contains a powerful message about the climate of xenophobia in 2017 America.

Twin sisters Leila and Omnia Hegazy may share a bloodline but offer disparate musical elements in the frame of their outfit, Hegazy. Leila's passion rests in R&B; and vocal music while Omnia embraces the rebellion of rock and pop.

Keep reading... Show less
pop hegazy r&b premiere
Music

Future States - "You Got It All Wrong" (video) (premiere)

Photo courtesy of Terrorbird Media

Psych-pop wonders Future States change the modern music video landscape for the better with this new deeply interactive experience.

The year is 2017. Gone are televised highlight reels showcasing the biggest music videos of the month or week. In their place is a world of social media and instant gratification, marking a setting perfect for virtually anyone to put out their own music video. But, with so many being uploaded at a time, it can be argued that most videos now saturating the market are less than standard quality.

Keep reading... Show less
indie rock indie pop premiere future states
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image