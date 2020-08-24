Music24 Aug 2020
Creeptones Wrap Their "Soul Fire" in Deliciously Pure Pop
New Jersey's Creeptones play the type of catchy pop-rock that lodges earworms in your skull forever. "Soul Fire" is just the latest example.
New Jersey's Creeptones play the type of catchy pop-rock that tore up the charts in the 1960s and headlined on college rock radio in the 1980s. Jangle pop mixed with power pop blended with pop-punk energy is the stock in trade of the melodically-gifted band. "Soul Fire" is their latest single, and it's chock full of killer choruses, harmony vocals, and toe-tapping beats. It's a feel-good song, and we need those more than ever. The song is the latest earworm off their new album, Hell + Ice, and it has me smiling from ear to ear.