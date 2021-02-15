Please donate to help save PopMatters. We are moving to WordPress in February out of necessity and need your help.
Mixed Media

Finnish Americana? Why Not? Hear Crimson Peak's "Lies"

Sarah Zupko
15 Feb 2021
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Helsinki's Crimson Peak drape their indie pop-rock in rootsy and folky tones on their latest single, "Lies".

Helsinki's Crimson Peak drape their indie pop-rock in rootsy and folky tones on their latest single, "Lies". The track leads off with an Americana acoustic guitar that sounds like it was played in Nashville before Lina Sandvik's deep, soulful vocals enter the scene. The group are a six-piece and sport two lead vocalists, Sandvik and Elias Losinskij-Kovanko, which lends extra power to their music. Banjos propel the forward motion on "Lies", as an organ adds emphasis to the end of phrases. "'Lies' is a song about letting a fake person know that you can see through them," says Sandvik. "The truth will always eventually come out." You believe her too because her voice is strong, assuring, and passionate. Even the organ thinks so.

Hear "Lies" on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist.

Related Articles Around the Web
indie rock americana roots rock folk rock crimson peak

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

We are moving to WordPress in February out of necessity and need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Film


Books


Television

  • Sections
  • Music
  • Film
  • Television
  • Books
  • Comics
  • Games
  • Culture

    • © 1999-2021 PopMatters Media, Inc. All rights reserved. PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.





    Features
    Collapse Expand Features
    BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



    Reviews
    Collapse Expand Reviews

    PM Picks
    Collapse Expand Pm Picks

    © 1999-2021 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
    PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.